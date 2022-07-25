For its unmatched Canada PR visa services, Province Immigration receives the most trusted brand 2022 award

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/PNN): Province Immigration, a leading immigration consultancy, has received the title of the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2022, owing to its 100 per cent transparent and authentic services. The immigration consultancy firm is also planning to open doors of its new branches this year to expand its customer base. This expansion aims to enable its customers to visit the nearest office to solve their immigration-related queries and issues.

Province Immigration is a Delhi-based immigration consultancy service specializing in multiple visa categories, including Canada PR Visa, Australia PR Visa, study visas, tourist visas, and spouse visas for different countries. Founded by Sachin Kumar, the firm works with a vision of realizing people's dream to fly and settle abroad. The firm works with 4 RCICs to provide its clients with a smooth and hassle-free visa experience. In other words, it guides the clients throughout the immigration process, leveraging its vast network and reliable services.

As the name suggests, Province Immigarion offers specialized Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) application services. PNP is designed for workers with the skills, education, and work experience to contribute to the economy of a specific Canadian province or territory and want to live in that province or become permanent residents of Canada. Province Immigration's PNP services include the Ontario PNP Program, BC Provincial Nominee Program, Prince Edward Island PNP Program, Nova Scotia PNP Program, Saskatchewan Immigration Nominee Program, Manitoba PNP Program, and Alberta PNP Program. Moreover, the firm helps the customers choose the best-suited immigration process to yield a smooth and easy immigration experience.



Talking about their services, Province Immigration Founder Sachin Kumar says, "With so many different immigration policies, rules, and regulations, it becomes perplexing for people to go through the entire process successfully. Province Immigration assists people in choosing the best immigration process for Canada, Australia, and other countries and guides them throughout the process to yield the best results. We are a team of 50 immigration experts who work with our clients 24*7 to optimize their visa application and immigration process. We closely examine the profile of the immigrants and provide customized services per their profile and skill set."

Province Immigration also offers free pre-evaluation and consultation for various countries. Moreover, it streamlines applications to various programs with complete documentation so that you get a PR visa as soon as possible. Furthermore, its job assistance and post-landing services make it stand out among its competitors. In addition, Province Immigration provides complimentary IELTS training to every client to enhance their English skills.

Since its inception, Province Immigration has been moving forward with the motive of client satisfaction and success. The consultancy firm is now focused on widening its customer base through expansion.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

