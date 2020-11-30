For the first time in Healthcare, Curatio Healthcare launches 'Quree' - an AI Chatbot with Engagely.ai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chennai-based Curatio Healthcare, pioneers of dermatology and pediatric dermatology products since 2005, has teamed up with Mumbai based Conversational AI Company Engagely.ai to introduce India's first and one of its kind Artificial Intelligence Powered Conversational bot in the healthcare industry.

"We pride ourselves on being a customer-centric company. Until recently, our customer care team, marketing and sales team used to answer customer queries via our helpline or our customer care email. We wanted to enhance the customer experience and provide 24x7 support on general queries which can be addressed by 'Quree' (The Chatbot)," said P V Sankar Dass, CEO, Curatio Healthcare said, speaking about the initiative

Generally, patients visiting a doctor have a few queries that remain unanswered or may need more information at the time of usage of a product. Not always can they find accurate information on search engines or call their doctor again for all their little doubts.



"This was the starting point of the chatbot idea. We wanted to provide accurate information, allay their fears and build a community too. It made more sense considering the pandemic affected world where questions are many and misinformation is rampant," he added.

"Being a young organization helps us relate and resonate with the current and trending technologies to communicate with our customers. We encourage our employees to share ideas and the AI bot idea was a result of such internal brainstorming. After extensive due diligence, we zeroed in on Engagely.ai, one of the most advanced and trusted conversational AI platforms. In record time, it was launched by the team, and we are getting excellent feedback and are seeing massive uplift in Customer experience and support KPIs," he said.

"We are excited to have been a part of this first of its kind initiative by Curatio. We believe the introduction of this AI chatbot will significantly impact the digital customer engagement of Curatio. Over 81 per cent of companies view customer experience as a competitive differentiator in decision making and conversational AI Bot helps in transforming your customer experience to the next level. Engagely.ai's Conversational AI Bots deliver effective customer experience on any desired channel and in the customer's preferred language using its proprietary ML engine," said Himanshu Chauhan, Global Head, Engagely.ai.

