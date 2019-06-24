Guwahati Store on GS road
Forever 21 enters Northeastern retail market on chic note

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:53 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forever 21, India's most loved, international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd celebrates the launch of their first ever store in Guwahati on GS road on June 23rd 2019.
With the new 11000+ sq ft store, you can always count on Forever 21 for a hassle-free shopping experience with apparel, footwear and accessories all under one roof, reflecting the latest trends right from runways to the store. With North Eastern states being one among the trendsetters, customers can now explore a plethora of summer trends at the new Forever 21 store. Up your game with this season's call-outs encompassing Geometric prints, logo tees etc to suit your mood, apparel in garden floral prints, crochet knits and many more.
The store also comes equipped with a plethora of styles from the Men's collection. Explore your love for laid- back, experimental fashion with trend-setting styles such as dark floral t-shirts, distressed denim jackets, minimalistic printed shirts and much more.
"We are delighted to have launched our flagship Forever 21 store in Guwahati. We know the kind of ardent trendsetters who hail from north-eastern states and their love for Forever 21 brand is simply admirable. We are all excited to bring the latest runway and catwalk trends, straight from Los Angeles, to the fashion and trend-loving Gen Z millennial, at the hallmark 'sweet-prices' of Forever 21. We hope to keep up with the trendsetting, uber chic Northeast customer's requirements", said Rahul Jhamb, Head, Business Forever 21, India.
What's more, the brand is all set to treat its fans with a bonanza of exciting offers you simply cannot afford to miss.
Try your luck from the 24th - 29th of June on Forever 21's exclusive wheel of fortune. Shop or Rs 1499 and above and get a chance to spin the wheel.
Mark your calendars for 30 June and watch out for the Golden Hanger Hunt. Spot the Golden Hanger at the store and get free shopping worth Rs 5000.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

