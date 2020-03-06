Forevermark celebrates women of today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To celebrate Women's Day, and as part of its ongoing pledge to the advancement of women, Forevermark presents the Half Carat Collection for the modern, multi-faceted, independent woman of today.

To mark the occasion, the brand has also launched a unique social media filter, targeting the new generation of consumers.

Each diamond in the Half Carat collection is beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced and natural while being symbolic of a woman's achievements and celebrations at work and home.

Women wear multiple hats and their achievements each day are what keeps them going, it could be her passion, career or personal life choices. The Forevermark Half Carat collection serves as a reminder of the drive for achievements that a woman possesses.

To mark this day, Forevermark has created a new selfie filter on Facebook called the #BetterHalfWithinMe. This filter portrays the strengths that define a woman.

When a selfie is clicked, half of their face lights up with the qualities that reflect her personality type. This application has been created by Togglehead Digital Marketing Company along with Forevermark.

"The woman of today is independent and decides when she wants to buy her diamonds. We see the modern Indian woman enjoying increasing levels of economic success and truly celebrating her achievements. The Half Carat Collection is perfectly targeted to this woman who is aware of her choices and acknowledges herself. Through the Facebook filter we hope to remind young women to celebrate themselves each day," said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark, while speaking on the occasion.

