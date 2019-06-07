Forevermark
Forevermark

Forevermark hosts business transformation programme at London School of Economics and Political Science in Shanghai

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently organised a customised programme on 'Leading Business Transformation' for their authorized retailers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in Shanghai at the NYU Campus, one of the foremost social science universities in the world.
Working with the London School of Economics and Political Science, Forevermark built this programme to open up the minds and build an enduring business transformation in the disruptive era for the leaders in the jewellery industry.
The aim of the course was to transform the thought process and create new age leaders for today. The areas covered were disruptive technologies in a digital era, the future of work, value and play, new retail expedition, managing the family firm, the leader as a strategic and value-focused decision maker besides others.
Apart from the insightful classroom education, the jewellers were given a specialized tour of Shanghai's modern retail formats including Nike's latest experience showroom, Gentle Monster (an eyewear store), Libert'aime (Forevermark's 1000th store) and the Starbucks reserve, an extraordinary coffee experience.
"Forevermark worked closely with the academic coaching team of LSE to design the programme that would be suitable to the needs of our industry's encompassing points like leadership, the digital era, new retail experiences and managing the family firm. Our thought behind the course was to help our retailers understand the leading business transformations taking place in the industry. We hope that this programme will help our industry leaders to build a greater business and be future ready", elaborated Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark.
Some of the retailers who attended the program included, Indian Gems and Jewellery Creation, Senco Gold, Anmol, A.S. Motiwala, Khurana Jewellery House, C. Krishniah Chetty and Sons, Abaran Timeless Jewellery, Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers, Narayan Jewellers, Bholason Jewellers, Rose, PMJ Jewels, Nikkamal, Mehta Emporium and D P Abhushan.
This is what some of the attendees had to say about their experience:
"Forevermark has done a fantastic job by organizing the executive educative program. The recent one in Shanghai, in particular, has been fantastic, because I feel this is the centre of innovation. Besides the classroom teachings, we had access to the retail markets, which were important and we believe that India is going to replicate this very soon. We had some great faculty teaching us. One great learning from the sessions according to me was the importance of decision making. The course and the structure were explained very well with group discussions and role play," said Pratap Kamath, Director, Abaran Timeless Jewellery.
"As an individual, I think Forevermark has uplifted the entire idea of how we think and do business. We came here as individuals with a common goal and met so many people from our industry with different perspectives, mindsets. We learnt how to achieve these goals in an organized manner, using digital marketing or how to take decisions in a more scientific manner. Secondly, Forevermark helped us become more brand conscious by making us understand that it is not only about the product and value, but about the experience. Three most important things I would use in my day to day business are digital marketing, our businesses are going through a big change because of digitalization and how we can implement it in our small businesses in a certain way to achieve our goals better. Second is decision making which is very important. We take various decisions every day to regularize business or make strategic business decisions, which alter the whole system; we also work towards making it more productive. And the third is how to manage all of it together and increasing overall productivity which I think was the important take away for all of us," stated Abhinav Bhola, Director, Bholasons Jewellers.
"When we first introduced Forevermark in our company, we anticipated that the brand, given its global appeal, will bring added value to our minds as well as our customers. We believed that Forevermark would help our customers identify with quality diamonds and provide better transparency in all of our standard products. Forevermark has not only helped us grow in terms of selling diamonds in the metropolitan cities but also, it has helped us penetrate in Tier 2, Tier 3 and even Tier 4 cities. The brand, backed with the identity of a good quality diamond, has helped us become more confident in our business approach and operations", added Shankar Sen, Chairman, Senco Gold Limited.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:20 IST

Healthians launches operations in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest health test at home service has entered Mumbai and Pune with the acqui-hiring of Mumbai based Wow Web Solutions Private Limited that runs Healthy Labs - A B2B diagnostic logistic service provider. As a part of the deal all Healthy La

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:19 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate intend to sell 14 per cent of the fully paid-up capital to third-party investors, a move that has been planned to ensure focus on the financial services business in the long run.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:41 IST

Mega real estate event 'Billion Dreams' closes Square Yards...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, successfully closed its mega global real estate roadshow calendar 2018-19 with 'Billion Dreams'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:37 IST

Giftalove.com announces rapid 3-hour delivery of gifts in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an internet driven world, where anything or everything can be availed with just a few clicks on the phone, the facility of three-hour delivery is certainly a blessing in disguise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Stocks gain marginally in early hours amid volatile trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally in volatile trading during early hours on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy cut interest rates marginally on expected lines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST

Earn high returns on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a Low Repo...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 6(ANI/BusinessWire India): In yet another surprise move, the RBI has cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:12 IST

CAIA announces the launch of Financial Data Professional (FDP)...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global leader in alternative investment education, is today announcing the formal launch of an entirely new credential designed for financial analysts working alongside data scient

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

APIS India hits Rs 102 crore revenue in FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): APIS India, India's one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs 102Cr for the Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

VadVis - revolutionizing company registration and tax filing...

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Starting a business is never easy. Right from setting up supply & demand to company registrations, tax filings and other obligations - only an entrepreneur can know the pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:57 IST

DLF5 residents plant seeds for a sustainable future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): The Magnolias Club at DLF5, in collaboration with Garbage Free India (GFI) celebrated this World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive and educating the children and adults of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:10 IST

SM Freshy takes a unique initiative; connects North-east to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): North-eastern brands, in general hold the nostalgia of authenticity and natural origin. While brands are many, only a few names have been able to make an impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST

US Cranberries Ice Cream Carnival being held in NCR in June

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Summer is at its peak, and what is better than ice cream to beat the heat.

Read More
iocl