Forevermark presents new designs from the Artemis Collection by Bibhu Mohapatra in association with PMJ Jewels at New York Fashion Week

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Sept 12(ANI/Businesswire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, showcased its exquisite new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection in collaboration with celebrated fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra in association with PMJ Jewels, during New York Fashion Week.
Bibhu Mohapatra, an expert craftsman who continues to grace the runway with his refined collections, using exquisite fabrics alongside tailoring to create sophisticated yet edgy looks, brings this same expertise to his latest designs for the Artemis Collection in collaboration with Forevermark.
Featuring beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds, Bibhu drew inspiration from nature and the unique qualities of a woman in his latest designs for the Artemis Collection. Complementing the exquisite artistry of Bibhu's fashion designs, the innovative jewellery collection was produced by Forevermark Jeweller PMJ Jewels, who are known for their high standards of precision and quality craftsmanship with diamond jewellery, which is striking, imaginative and elegant. The collection features layered necklaces, cocktail rings, pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets and cuffs.
"Women, like nature, have always withstood the test of time with grace, beauty and elegance. Like a true commitment, they prevail with every challenge, with unmatched calibre of strength, courage and determination. This unique character of the female species has inspired the evolution of Artemis. Forevermark and I have a long-standing partnership that is backed with commitment and excellence. Their core ideology of using only the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, resonates with my brand ideologies and design principles," said Bibhu Mohapatra.
"I am excited to showcase the new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels, with my fashion line as each piece of the collection represents a beautiful quality, a characteristic, a trait that encapsulates the true essence of a woman. Undoubtedly natural diamonds make fashion timeless," he added.
"Forevermark is proud to return to New York Fashion Week with our newest designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection in collaboration with the talented Bibhu Mohapatra. The latest offering by Bibhu and PMJ Jewels resonates with women of the world as it strikes a perfect balance of modernity and tradition that projects confidence. The collection is truly special combining Bibhu's unique vision, with flawless craftsmanship by PMJ and beautiful Forevermark diamonds," said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India.
"It gives us immense pleasure to partner with a world-class fashion designer such as Bibhu Mohapatra and Forevermark to showcase the elegant new designs from the Artemis Collection during New York Fashion Week. The collection is an assortment of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond jewellery comprised of 17 pieces. These uniquely crafted pieces exemplify elegance, finesse, craftsmanship, which perfectly complements Bibhu's fashion creations," said Dinesh Jain, M D, PMJ Jewels.
Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected natural diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart. Less than 1 per cent of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity. PMJ Jewels is Hyderabad's leading jeweller with over 55 years of legacy known for its high standards of precision and quality in handcrafting diamond jewellery. The synergy of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration over the past few years to offer hallmark diamond jewellery pieces.
These new designs from the exquisite Artemis Collection will be immediately available at Bibhu Mohapatra's studio in New York and at the PMJ Jewels store in India.
