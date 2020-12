Forevermark unveils two exclusive solitaire rings from upcoming signature Icon Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For all brides and grooms to-be, there is nothing more romantic in the run-up to their wedding than the glint of a sparkling diamond solitaire ring that tells the world their iconic love story.

To give couples a chance to seal this once-in-a-lifetime promise of a lifelong commitment this wedding season, Forevermark has especially unveiled two exclusive solitaire rings from its signature Icon Collection that will launch in 2021.

These rings will be exclusively available at the retail outlets of eight Forevermark Jewellers in Mumbai. Customers who buy any of these two iconic solitaire pieces between December 23, 2020 and January 24, 2021, can take home a Forevermark diamond gifted by the brand with each purchase. Customers who purchase these rings during the stipulated period will be proud owners of an exclusive piece of iconic jewelry from a yet-to-be released elite and much-anticipated collection.

"We wanted to do something really special this wedding season and so we made these rings from our much-awaited Icon Collection to go live in 2021, exclusively available for a short span of time. Couples will want to buy these timeless, versatile, and contemporary solitaire rings that showcase exquisite craftsmanship because the rings will tell the world their unique love story. To make things convenient and quick, our customers can virtually try-on and pick their favorite rings before they visit the store for a final booking thereby cutting down time spent at the store," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.

Each of these timeless and elegant ring designs are available in three carat sizes -- 0.25, 0.50 and 1 carat and are crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds and set in 18K rose, yellow and white gold.

These distinctive statement rings are aptly named after the globally recognized Forevermark icon, which was originally designed to capture the romance and brilliance of a starry South African night sky, combined with the outline of a diamond; two everlasting symbols of forever. Forevermark has gone one step further to make the iconic proposal even more memorable for the couple with a personalized named jewelry box to store your beautiful jewellery.

Each ring will come with a Forevermark Grading Report from the De Beers institute of Diamonds. Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for its beauty and rarity; each is genuine, untreated, and natural; each diamond has a unique inscription number and identification card bearing the assurance of it being rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1 per cent of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.

Available at:

Om jewellers - Ground Floor, Shangrila Apartments, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, near Borivali Station, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092. Or call at 86579 90236



Anmol jewellers - Shop No. 2, Kakad Palace, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050. Or call at 98205 00476

Kundan - G3-G7 Center Square,near Ramjharukha Apts, S.V Rd, Andheri West,Mumbai 400058. Or call at 96198 94940

Joyalukkas, Mulund - 360, Degree Business Park, LBS Marg, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400080. Or call at 022 21647100

Joyalukkas, Andheri - Landmark Building, Ground, New Link Rd, Andheri West, Andheri, Maharashtra 400053. Or call at 022 68195800

Joyalukkas, Vashi - Platinum Technopark, Behind Raghuleela Mall, Bhagwan Mahaveer Rd, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705. Or call at 022 2781 3500

Malabar Gold - Landmark Building, G1 Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai- 400053. Or call at 022 2674 1916

Waman Hari Pethe - Cosmos Court, S.V. Road, Opp IOC Petrol Pump, Vile Parle (w) Mumbai - 400056. Or call at 70456 69729

TDF - Satra Plaza, Next to Mercedes Showroom, Sec- 19 D, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai 400703. Or call at 9920764212

Goldsmith - Dharam Palace, 9, N S Patkar Marg, Gamdevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007. Or call at 97733 96529

For further details, visit Forevermark.com.

