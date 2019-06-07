FORME announces ground breaking ceremony for first industrial park in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 7(ANI/NewsVoir): The mobile phone company FORME, headquartered in Shenzen, China held its first ground breaking ceremony in Greater Noida.

This comes after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh government in September 2018 to invest Rs 150 crores, over the next three years in two phases.

Along with Jiang Delong (Executive Chairman), Qiong Su (Executive Director - FORME, India), Alok Sinha, ACS, Electronics and IT, Government of UP (Chief Guest) and Narendra Booshan, CEO-GNIDA (Guest of Honor) did the honours of ground breaking ceremony.

It is one of the largest and first completely integrated industrial park in this area with an acquired land size of 3.5 acres and total investment of 150 crores.

"The company will invest 6,670.93 lakhs in the Phase 1 and 8,941.65 lakhs in Phase 2 and will create direct as well as Indirect employment opportunities for upto 1000-5000 people", Qiong Su, Director FORME, India.

FORME group was established in the year 2006, with Jiang Delong as the Executive Chairman, and has a turnover of 650 crores and a global presence in countries like Asia, South Africa, Europe and Middle East.

The company focuses to expand the production of appliances such as smart phones, feature phones, air conditioners and mother boards.

It has also signed an agreement with Phillips Netherland as a manufacturer and exclusive distribution partner for PAN India.

The company is supported by Invest India and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Plan (DMIC). It's a very advantageous location as the mobile phone sales exceeded 1 million units per month in India in 2011 as noted by the company previously.

Through these efforts, FORME hopes to contribute to a better world and a richer experience for all.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

