Former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed India's executive director at IMF

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India's former chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed as executive director (India) at the International Monetary Fund.

Subramanian is a Professor at the Indian School of Business.

As the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021, he formulated crucial policies that helped India emerge from the once-in-a-century Covid crisis.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders.

He was appointed by curtailing the tenure of incumbent ED (India) Surjit S Bhalla at the IMF up to October 31, 2022.

IMF, and United Nations agency, is an international organization that promotes global economic growth and financial stability, encourages international trade, and works in reducing poverty. (ANI)