Former Delhi Advertising Club President Dr. Paul Conferred with "Emerging Leadership Award" at NIER Awards
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:15 IST

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The recently held NIER'S Hall of Fame Awards-2019 (4th Edition) recognised excellence and felicitated remarkable business/professional and leaders, entrepreneurs individuals belonging to different sectors.
The Award Ceremony was organised by AKVK Media at the Embassy of Russian Federation, New Delhi. On this occasion, Dr H S Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior of Jammu and former President of Delhi Advertising Club was conferred with the 'Emerging Leadership Award'.
Dr Paul was born in Punjab in 1956, Doctorate in 'Advertising Management' from Victoria Global University, USA, he is a Diploma holder in Journalism, Advertising and Marketing, Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University.
Since 1989, he is working as a Regional Head Space Marketing (North India) and Delhi Bureau Chief for Excelsior- the largest circulated English daily of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Paul has been honoured by many schools, universities, professional, religious and social organisations for his extra ordinary contributions in their respective fields.
Presently, he is a President of Space Scope International, CEO of Paul Media Services, Vice Chairman of PRSI (DC), Member of Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Advertising Standards Council of India, Mumbai, Delhi Management Association and Chelmsford Club of India.
"It is an honour for me to receive the Emerging Leadership Award and hoping to work towards mentoring the youth especially from smaller cities to help them emerge as better leaders of tomorrow in their respective fields", said Dr H S Paul
"It is a pleasure for us to confer the Emerging Leadership Award to Dr. H.S. Paul who is greatly known for his contributions to the Media and Advertising Industry. I wish him more success in the future", Prof (Dr) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER.
The awards ceremony saw performances by Leslie Lewis - Bollywood singer and composer, Sandiip Soparrkar - Bollywood choreographer and was graced by Deva swaroopanand (Ujjwal Bharat Abhiyaan) Aacharya Shailesh Tiwari - Internationally renowned astrologer and Prof (Dr) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, National Institute of Engineering and Research, along with hundreds of people from different walks of life. Besides, a play 'DASTAK' was also performed by a group of more than 50 Youths before the Award Ceremony start.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

