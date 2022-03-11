Former financial services secretary Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI chief

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.



Panda is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Panda served as Secretary, Department of Financial Services in the Union Finance Ministry, till January 31 this year.

According to official sources, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Panda's appointment as chairperson of IRDAI initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge. (ANI)

