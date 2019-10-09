Nitin Gupta, Head of Engineering at Milkbasket
Nitin Gupta, Head of Engineering at Milkbasket

Former OLA executive joins Milkbasket as the new Head of Engineering

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milkbasket, India's largest daily grocery delivery company today announced the appointment of ex-OLA executive, Nitin Gupta as Head of Engineering.
An IIIT Hyderabad Computer Science graduate, Nitin has spent the last seven years with OLA, traversing the journey from a two-room start-up to a multi-unicorn today. He started his career with a gaming start-up and also worked with Flipkart in its early days.
"Technology is at the core of what we do every day. Technology, we believe, is also our edge and defensive moat against many heavily funded players in this space. I'm excited about the depth of experience Nitin brings with him and this shall be highly instrumental in Milkbasket's continuous endeavour to create a seamless grocery fulfilment platform for households across India", said Anant Goel, CEO, and Co-founder, Milkbasket.
Launched in 2015, Milkbasket has demonstrated unparalleled growth in the e-grocery industry. Branching out off its home base Gurugram in October 2018, Milkbasket is now serving close to 2,00,000 households across seven cities. To support its massive growth trajectory, the company is looking to further strengthen its leadership team and is hiring senior executives across Marketing, Technology and Operation verticals.
"I am thrilled to become a part of team Milkbasket and share the company's vision of carving the future of e-grocery industry based on technological dominance and innovation. Milkbasket is the most loved grocery platform - solving a real customer problem, and I am excited to work with Anant and the team to scale Milkbasket to new heights and make it a formidable e-grocery startup for the world", said Nitin Gupta, Head of Engineering at Milkbasket, on his appointment.
Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket the pioneer and the market leader in the daily grocery delivery space. Built on the unique Indian habit of getting fresh milk delivered at home every morning, Milkbasket (accessible on its official site, iOS, and Android) is today fulfilling the entire grocery needs of a 1.5 lakhs households every day before 7:00 AM and does 75,000 orders in a day. The company has built a new-age technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with unique features like one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery - all a first in the e-commerce industry - and favourites of Milkbasket customers.
Founded by Anant Goel, Ashish Goel, Anurag Jain, and Yatish Talvadia, Milkbasket's vision is to become the default mom & pop shop for over a million households by 2021. Having achieved positive unit economics within the first six months of the launch, Milkbasket is the most capital-efficient model in the online grocery space as compared to its domestic and global peers.
Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo Capital (LCIG), Blume Ventures and few family offices and USD 2.2 million in debt funding led by Innoven Capital till date.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

