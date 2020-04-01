Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President

Hyderabad (Telangana), Apr 1 (ANI/ PRNewswire): DigitalKites, an open and collaborative digital advertising ecosystem with products AudiencePlay and AudiencePrime, has roped in Amit Lall as Sr. Vice President-Partnerships. In his new role at DigitalKites, Amit will be leading the AudiencePrime Partnerships team. With around two decades of experience, Mr. Lall is an industry veteran whose strength lies in developing and executing digital strategies and roadmaps.

Amit is an industry veteran with around two decades of experience in the advertising industry. He was at the forefront of developing and executing the digital advertising strategies for several global brands such as Beiersdorf, Daimler, Sony Pictures, Parle Agro, Hyatt, Bunge, Qantas, TransUnion Cibil, Snapchat, Bumble, Hasbro, J&J and many others. In his earlier role with OMD as Vice President - Digital, his work brought him and his team multiple accolades both nationally and internationally, such as James Burke Award, FOMA, Mobile Agency of the Year and Best Mobile Marketing Agency 2016, etc.

In his previous stints, he helped various brands in setting up digital processes and deploying new age media tools around DMP, Social Media Command Center, Influencer Marketing & Voice products, etc. He co-authored a book called 'The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0' and gave back to the community via regular guest lectures at IIM B, SP Jain, KJ Somaiya, etc.

"We are delighted to welcome Amit on board as an integral part of the team. The objective of AudiencePrime is to offer a unique multi-channel DSP to brands and agencies, one that is powered by India's largest user resolution technology and thus offers CRM onboarding and a fully consented audience marketplace together, for the first time. We look forward to Amit's leadership and expertise in driving product adoption and evangelizing DigitalKites across the globe," said Dinesh Ganti, CEO, DigitalKites.

"I am happy to be a part of DigitalKites, a collaborative and democratized advertising ecosystem built from scratch for a new-age marketer with a strong focus on privacy. With the audience at its core, it's an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve business challenges. I'm enthusiastic about kick-starting my new role and excited to expand DigitalKites' footprints across the globe as we embark on our journey of fulfilling business goals," said Amit Lall sharing his excitement while beginning his new journey.

