Four reasons to opt for a personal loan for home renovation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to your home, renovating it frequently is the best way to preserve its beauty and maintain its structural integrity.

In fact, as per a survey conducted by an interior design company, 33 per cent of homeowners prefer to spend on home renovations rather than a house purchase, with Rs 3 lakh being the annual median expenditure in 2018.

Home improvement costs can run into several lakhs of rupees and so, it is key that you have enough funding to execute any house repair projects.

Home improvement loans such as the Bajaj Finserv Home Renovation Loan provide you with the wherewithal to carry out revamps and to learn more about this finance option, read on.

Access funding for time-sensitive repairs easily with instant loan approval

Over time, it isn't uncommon to run into an emergency that requires immediate addressing. For example, you may have to fund a not-so-major tweak like getting the plumbing redone for a few rooms or may find yourself needing to finance a large project such as retiling the roof before the monsoons.

Whatever the need, with Bajaj Finserv's Home Renovation Loan, you can access the funding you need in an expedited manner.

This is mainly since Bajaj Finserv has lenient loan eligibility criteria and a minimal requirement for documentation, making the verification process a lot quicker. Further, you can also have the entire approved sanction disbursed into your bank account within 24 hours and thereby, cater to emergencies as well.

Install luxury fittings or redo your home's flooring with the large sanction

When it comes time to upgrade the quality of your home, opting for the latest designs or custom-made fittings is the way to go. These include lighting accessories, smart appliances and more. Further, getting the flooring redone is also a good way to spruce up your home, especially since Italian marble tiling is in chic and very minimalistic in nature.

However, these luxurious additions come at a hefty price and this is where the sizable, collateral-free, Rs 25 lakh sanction comes into play. You can make such improvements and more, to style your home as you wish, effortlessly.

Make big-ticket upgrades freely and repay conveniently over a flexible tenor

Whether you're looking to upgrade to a modular kitchen or add an attached bathroom to the guest room, home renovation is usually expensive. Thankfully, Bajaj Finserv allows you to borrow freely and repay over a flexible tenor of up to 60 months, while benefitting from competitive loan interest rates as well. Further, by using the EMI calculator, you can plan repayment in advance, keeping your monthly outgo in check and within budget.

Cater to unplanned expenses efficiently by opting for the Flexi Loan facility

With the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan feature, you can access funds on the go, anytime a house repair need crops up, by borrowing from your approved sanction. You can do this without additional documentation and are charged interest on the amount you've withdrawn only.

This can be immensely beneficial for home renovation as it allows you to address unplanned requirements conveniently and without delay.

For home renovation, financial flexibility is key, and Bajaj Finserv offers just that. What's more, you can also reach out to the Bajaj Finserv Customer Care team with any queries by simply calling 08698010101 and get assistance in over ten languages.

Now that you know that this offering can help you tend to both small tweaks as well as big transformations in your home with ease, check your pre-approved loan offer by sharing basic details and enjoy instant approval through a customised deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)



