BI WORLDWIDE - Dragons of Asia Awards

Fourth Consecutive Win for BI WORLDWIDE India at the Dragons of Asia Awards

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:49 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the 4th consecutive year and a winning streak for BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in channel loyalty solutions and engagement, at the coveted Dragon of Asia Awards.
At the gala awards event for the 19th Dragon of Asia Awards 2019 held in Kuala Lumpur recently, BI WORLDWIDE India bagged the Silver Dragon under the category Best Business To Business or Trade Marketing Campaign and Black Dragon in Best Brand Loyalty Campaign for a Global Paint and Coatings manufacturer and Global Power Tool Manufacturer respectively.
The Dragon of Asia award, as the foremost recognition for marketing professionals throughout Asia, is the acknowledgment to BI WORLDWIDE's excellence in designing and executing Channel Loyalty Program campaigns and Trade Marketing Campaigns for its clients.
The B2B or Trade Marketing Campaign created by BI WORLDWIDE India for Nippon Paint was focused on engaging and empowering the painter community as a whole by using applied behavioural science as the backbone of the program strategy and framework. Through the campaign, the brand saw an exceptional growth in its market share and increase in engagement by the painters. This further helped the brand go beyond the primary target market and expand the presence across India.
"We are extremely delighted to be associated with BI WORLDWIDE India and very pleased that the Nippon Pro Champs program which is a one-of-a-kind painters loyalty program has bagged the Silver Dragon. The program has also helped us drive larger business objectives. We intend to keep enhancing such programs that help us engage with our customers and channel partners more effectively, and pick up many more accolades together in the future," said Mark Titus, Director Marketing, Nippon Paint.
The Brand Loyalty Campaign crafted by BI WORLDWIDE India for Bosch India Pvt Ltd was highly customized to meet the end objective for the brand by using our human centric approach to solution design. BI WORLDWIDE India launched a program focused on cultivating a long term relationship by building it on the needs and wants of the participants rather than just the transactions.
The program aimed to go beyond sales to build a strong end users community and have an extended relationship with their families to leverage brand loyalty. Apart from the all-round positive engagement between the brand and its end-users the program brought a transformation in the industry by organizing the end users in a structured community for the first time ever.
"It has been an honour to have won awards at the Dragons of Asia Awards for the past 4 years. Our unique approach of blending Behavioural Economics, Design Thinking & analytics and the trust placed on us by our esteemed clients have enabled us to deliver winning campaigns in different categories. At BI WORLDWIDE India, our focus is on putting people at the heart of our programs and these wins are testament to the strength of our approach," said Siddharth Reddy, MD and CEO, BI WORLDWIDE.
Last year, BI WORLDWIDE India won Bronze and a Black Dragon in the Best B2B or Trade Marketing Campaign and Best Brand Loyalty Program categories respectively. With its 4th consecutive win, BI WORLDWIDE has further strengthened its position as the leader and specialist in conceptualizing and implementing channel loyalty and engagement programs in the region.
