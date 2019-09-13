Fourth meeting of 15th Finance Commission's advisory council held

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The fourth meeting of 15th Finance Commission's advisory council on Friday discussed possible macro assumptions for the commission's award period relating to real growth and inflation.

Issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) besides rationalisation of centrally-sponsored schemes were also discussed in the meeting chaired by Chairman N K Singh.

The advisory council members were updated regarding the progress made in terms of state visits by the commission, upcoming consultative meeting with the GST Council and interaction with other experts.

Among the advisory council members present were D K Srivastava, M Govinda Rao, Indira Rajaraman, Sudipto Mundle, Omkar Goswami, Arvind Virmani, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Surjit Bhalla, Prachi Mishra and Neelkanth Mishra.

The advisory council will meet again before the submission of the commission's final report, according to an official statement.

(ANI)

