Frankfinn receives gold award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development - 2019'

New Delhi [India], Dec 2, (ANI/NewsVoir): Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's number one air hostess training institute again made history today.
At a glittering function organised by ASSOCHAM in support from the government of India at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi on November 27, 2019, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development - 2019'.
The guest of honour for the event, Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India handed over the prestigious award to KS Kohli, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group.
Mahendra Nath Pandey Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India was the chief guest for the event.
Some of the other winners were Safeducate Pvt. Ltd., SAP India Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra and RS Global Pvt. Ltd., etc.
The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in skilling the youth in the country.
This award is recognition of the quality training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities.
This award of 'Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development' has been presented to Frankfinn for the fourth time in a row (2016, 2017, 2018 and now in 2019), which is the testimony of the Frankfinn's quality training delivery and highest placements track record.
Frankfinn is an approved training partner of NSDC. The award of 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' has also been awarded to Frankfinn for nine years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).
Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council has awarded Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training with the award for the 'Best Training Partner for Non-Government Funded Trainings', two years in a row (2018 and 2019).
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has felicitated Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess for 'Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training' in 2019.
"Quality training and excellent placements track records have always been the hallmarks for Frankfinn," said KS Kohli, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group.
"Frankfinn Institute is opening 50 new Training Centres Pan India in FY 2020-21," Kohli added.
Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed cabin service familiarisation program, for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.
Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70 per cent placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Airport Ground Services, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industries.
Frankfinn receives gold award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development - 2019'
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:11 IST
