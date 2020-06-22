Free Fire Asia All-Stars 2020: Influencers and pros come together to flex their skills at Free Fire's Premier Online-only Esports Tournament in Asia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Garena hosted the inaugural Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020 last weekend, bringing together top influencers and professional players (pros) from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam for Free Fire's premier online-only esports tournament in Asia.

Taking place across 12th and 13th June, the FFAA 2020 had participants battle it out from the comforts of their own homes, delivering scintillating levels of entertainment and competition.

Teams from Thailand put in strong performances to sweep both portions of the tournament. Savage claimed top spot at the Influencer All-Stars on Day one, while Xavier Esports was crowned Pros All-Stars champions on Day two.

India's representatives also put in a strong showing, with two of its teams securing podium finishes. Desi Boys secured third place in the Influencer All-Stars leg of the tournament, while The Mafia's also placed third in the Pros All-Stars.

The hotly anticipated tournament was well received by the esports community, with online streams of the matches on official and partner channels across YouTube, Facebook, and BOOYAH! accumulating more than 20 million views in total. The live streams were accompanied by commentary from local shoutcasters in four languages, highlighting Free Fire's commitment to delivering localised esports experiences to its diverse community.

12 June - Influencer All-Stars

Day one of the FFAA 2020 saw Thailand's Savage outplay the 11 other teams to win the Influencer All-Stars title and USD 8,000 of the USD 30,000 prize pool. Savage - comprising YouTubers Cake XI, GuyNa, JASMINNIIIZ, and SACOOL CH - picked up 183 points and two Booyahs from their six matches played.

One of the teams representing the India server, Desi Boys - composed of Dev Alone, GamingwithNayeem, JONTY GAMING, and Romeo Gamer -, secured third place in the final standings with 153 points.

13 June - Pros All-Stars

Day two of the FFAA 2020 saw Xavier Esports crowned Pros All-Stars champions after a dominant showing. Xavier Esports accumulated a total of 197 points from six matches, 63 points ahead of second-placed Wisdom Esports. They showed incredible consistency by ranking third in all of their games except for the fourth match, where they earned a Booyah, bagging them USD 12,000 of the USD 50,000 cash prize.

India's The Mafia's also put up a solid fight, ranking third place in the final standings, behind Thailand's Wisdom Esports.

Keep up to date on the latest Free Fire tournaments by staying tuned to our Free Fire Esports India Facebook, Free Fire Esports India YouTube, Free Fire Esports India Instagram, and Free Fire India Official BOOYAH! channels.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

