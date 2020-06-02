Free wedding at home service by BharatMatrimony

New Delhi [India] June 2 (ANI): Seeking to help thousands of couples whose weddings have been delayed by the lockdown, BharatMatrimony today launched a platform "Home Weddings", on MatrimonyBazaar, to provide the entire range of Covid-Safe wedding services right from catering to makeup including purohits at the doorstep, to help couples happily tie the knot. This service is open to the public, not just BharatMatrimony members.

HomeWeddings helps organise weddings at customers' homes for 50 guests, while following all lockdown rules and regulations laid down by the respective Governments.

"The idea emerged from numerous discussions we had with couples who have finalised a match but are not able to get married due to the lockdown. We are offering our expert help to identify COVID-ready service providers free of cost. This is also an opportunity for service providers to connect with customers during these hard times. Through this we are also helping many MSMEs and SMEs in this industry who have been affected by the pandemic. Based on customer feedback, over 100 weddings per month will be organised through "Matrimony Bazaar's HomeWeddings," explained Venkataramani Suresh - Chief Business Officer - Marriage Services at Matrimony.com, elaborating on the "HomeWeddings" concept.

Highlights of "HomeWeddings" service include:

Service for wedding at your home

The company's wedding experts will assist customers in finding the best caterers, makeup artists, decorators, purohits and more! Customers don't have to step out. They can just stay in the comfort of their home and plan the entire wedding.

COVID-safe services

The service providers on the platform are on the AarogyaSetu App. They follow COVID-safe measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers, face masks, shields and gloves. Mandatory temperature checks are done by service providers for all the staff before every wedding event.

Free service

COVID-19 has badly affected everyone and hence BharatMatrimony is offering this service at no cost! It only serves as the bridge between customers and the service providers. The users will only pay the service providers for services availed.

Help from wedding experts

The company's wedding planning experts will understand customer requirements and help them find the service providers, including pandits, caterers, decorators, makeup artists and photographers so that the wedding is arranged with adherence to the government regulations.

Based on their preferences, customers will get quotes from the best COVID-safe wedding service providers near their location. Customers can finalise and book the wedding service providers that fit the budget and requirements.

Stay home, stay safe and organise a wedding with family and friends! Log on to www.matrimonybazaar.com/home-weddings. Connect with our wedding planning experts on +91 812 422 2266 or email us on care@matrimonybazaar.com for HomeWeddings.

