Freedom Rice Bran Oil new 5-Litre jar unveiled

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India) unveiled their new 5-litre jar of Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran oil.

The company also initiated a new campaign with the message Freedom Rice Bran Oil fights bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol across social, digital, electronic, and print platforms to inform people about the health benefits of using Rice Bran oil and encourage them to use Freedom Rice Bran Oil for daily cooking.

The new campaign along with the 5 Ltr jar was launched by P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils along with the other senior management of GEF India.



The new 5-litre jar of Freedom Rice Bran Oil has been specially designed keeping in mind the socio-demographic profile of Indian consumers. The 5-litre jar is convenient and has a contemporary design, with a tamper-proof flow control cap. It is an ideal choice for the present-day woman who is looking at intelligent choices to save time and avoid spillage and storage issues.

GEF India also rolled out a new campaign designed to inform the people about the health benefits of Freedom Rice Bran Oil. Studies around the globe have confirmed the cholesterol-lowering properties of this oil due to the presence of unique nutraceuticals - Oryzanol, tocopherol, tocotrienols which are natural Antioxidants. Freedom Rice Bran Oil has 10000+ ppm Oryzanol which reduces Bad Cholesterol (LDL), and maintains Good Cholesterol (HDL) to make you and your loved ones feel good and stay Heart Healthy. The campaign is designed to communicate the message in a simple yet effective manner.

Speaking on the occasion P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, "It is our constant endeavour to introduce products that are good, convenient, and healthier for our customers. Consumers today, are smart and health-conscious. We have launched a new campaign with the message Freedom Rice Bran Oil fights bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol to spread awareness about the health benefits of using Freedom Rice Bran oil in maintaining a healthy heart. We hope it is liked by our patrons. The health benefits of Freedom Rice Bran Oil with 10000+ ppm Oryzanol, High smoking point making it ideal for deep frying, and a neutral taste makes it the best choice for daily use and will offer the customers Freedom to eat, Freedom to enjoy."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

