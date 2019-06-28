Sanjay Sahu - MD, NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited
Sanjay Sahu - MD, NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited

French-based, Bioderma plans to strengthen its presence in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited is on an expansion spree in India. Bioderma, one of the renowned skincare brands of NAOS, plans to strengthen its presence and deploy its global best practices in the market.
Bioderma hero brand Sensibio Micellar water is the inventor of Micellar water globally.
Sensibio Micellar water acts as a cleanser and makeup remover. Currently, Bioderma is growing at a healthy pace of 20-25 per cent year-on-year and it aims to further expand as per market standards.
The firm is working on expanding its organization structure at national and regional levels, which would eventually help them in transforming the regional infrastructure. Besides, Bioderma looks to grow its business on a pan-India level.
"We believe, in a country like India, with around 25-30 per cent (approx.) of the overall population residing between age group 18 and 39 years, the cosmetics market is bound to witness healthy growth from this category. The rising disposable incomes, the aspiring and beauty-conscious millennials are expected to drive growth and transform the cosmetics industry in the coming years", said Sanjay Sahu, Managing Director of NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited.
"From a strategic standpoint, India is one of our key markets due to huge Young population, shifting demographics and high digital dependency", he added.
"Currently, we see a lot of potential in the derma cosmetics category and want to deliver the best to our consumers. At NAOS, we believe in the philosophy of eco-biology and all our products ensure to take care of our consumers' beautiful skin. Our target markets are similar to any premium cosmetic category players and we wish to penetrate in the market phase wise", commented Sahu.
According to Red Seer Consulting, the size of India's cosmetics market is expected to touch USD 20 billion by 2025 from the current level of USD 6.5 billion. With India's growing millennial population contributing to the exponential sales growth of cosmetics, Bioderma envisions catering to this segment and strengthening its Indian presence.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:55 IST

Odisha's GDP marks 8.4 pc growth in 2018-19: Economic Survey

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Odisha's gross state domestic product (GSDP) grew by 8.4 per cent during 2018-19 compared to 7.4 per cent in previous financial year, highlighting that it has grown at a faster rate than states like Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mah

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:44 IST

V-Nourish inaugurates new plant in Keshwana, Rajasthan to...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Popular consumer brand, Veeba Foods has forayed into child nutrition segment with its new brand, V-Nourish, a scientifically designed wholesome nutritional supplement for kids above the age of five.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Power Grid to raise Rs 10,000 crore, board meeting on July 3

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India said on Friday it plans to raise about Rs 10,000 crore from the domestic market through the issue of bonds in a bid to fund its capital requirements.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:36 IST

Ramagya Roots launches Finland-based curriculum CORE in India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With futuristic vision and for the holistic development of its tiny tots, Ramagya Roots, the pre-school chain of Ramagya Group has launched its new global curriculum 'CORE', integrated with the finest International pedagogical practices.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:33 IST

How to address cash flow needs of CA firm with Flexi Business...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everyone needs a chartered accountant to handle our financial matters now be it for investment purposes or simply cutting down on our taxes. The demand for CAs has increased several-fold. According to a recent study though there are not m

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:12 IST

Great Learning launches new program in Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Learning, India's largest ed-tech company for working professionals announced the launch of its new program in Strategic Digital Marketing. The six-month program is delivered online with weekend mentorship sessions conducted by experienced faculty and in

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:11 IST

Infosys McCamish partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group

New Orleans (Louisiana) [USA], June 28 (ANI): Infosys McCamish, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, has announced partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:46 IST

Wabco Holdings to be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $7 billion

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Wabco India said on Friday that its ultimate parent company Wabco Holdings will be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a privately held global technology company and systems supplier for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Stocks flat ahead of US-China meet to ease trade disputes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday as Asian stocks stumbled ahead of US President US Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to ease simmering trade disputes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:56 IST

OYO hotels enter strategic partnership with China's Meituan

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Govt forms working group for revision of WPI

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A working group has been constituted for the revision of current series of Wholesale Price Index (base 2011-12) under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Rostec to present BT-3F, Amphibious Armoured Personnel Carrier...

Moscow [Russia]: June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation will make the first presentation of BT-3F, an amphibious armoured personnel carrier with a remotely-operated weapon station (WS), at the International Military Technical Forum Army-2019.

Read More
iocl