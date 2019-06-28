French-based, Bioderma plans to strengthen its presence in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited is on an expansion spree in India. Bioderma, one of the renowned skincare brands of NAOS, plans to strengthen its presence and deploy its global best practices in the market.

Bioderma hero brand Sensibio Micellar water is the inventor of Micellar water globally.

Sensibio Micellar water acts as a cleanser and makeup remover. Currently, Bioderma is growing at a healthy pace of 20-25 per cent year-on-year and it aims to further expand as per market standards.

The firm is working on expanding its organization structure at national and regional levels, which would eventually help them in transforming the regional infrastructure. Besides, Bioderma looks to grow its business on a pan-India level.

"We believe, in a country like India, with around 25-30 per cent (approx.) of the overall population residing between age group 18 and 39 years, the cosmetics market is bound to witness healthy growth from this category. The rising disposable incomes, the aspiring and beauty-conscious millennials are expected to drive growth and transform the cosmetics industry in the coming years", said Sanjay Sahu, Managing Director of NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited.

"From a strategic standpoint, India is one of our key markets due to huge Young population, shifting demographics and high digital dependency", he added.

"Currently, we see a lot of potential in the derma cosmetics category and want to deliver the best to our consumers. At NAOS, we believe in the philosophy of eco-biology and all our products ensure to take care of our consumers' beautiful skin. Our target markets are similar to any premium cosmetic category players and we wish to penetrate in the market phase wise", commented Sahu.

According to Red Seer Consulting, the size of India's cosmetics market is expected to touch USD 20 billion by 2025 from the current level of USD 6.5 billion. With India's growing millennial population contributing to the exponential sales growth of cosmetics, Bioderma envisions catering to this segment and strengthening its Indian presence.

