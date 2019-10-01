Ceriz Store - Atria Mall, Worli Mumbai
Ceriz Store - Atria Mall, Worli Mumbai

French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experience.
With Bollywood star and style icon Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador, Ceriz brought in, its trendy clutches, totes, backpacks, handbags and athleisure footwear to the happening city of Mumbai.
The new store expands Ceriz's retail footprint and consolidates the label's foothold in India. It already retails in stores like Central, Shoppers Stop, Rocia, Inc5, Shoetree, Pantaloons and Centro across PAN India.
It also has airport stores in Lucknow, Goa and Indore, apart from retailing its products on its official website and on prominent e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Paytm, Amazon, Tatacliq, and Koovs.
Ceriz represents the modern, fashion-forward woman who is cool yet glamorous, free-spirited yet rooted, and who knows exactly what she wants.
The French-inspired high-fashion brand will be stocking its gorgeous Autumn-Winter Collection 2019 in its new store in Mumbai, in addition to its bestsellers.
This is great news for fashionistas in Mumbai who can choose from several new lines that Ceriz recently unveiled. Keeping its 'effortlessly glamorous' tagline in mind, Ceriz's Autumn-Winter Collection 2019 includes the Perfect Suiting line aimed at the working woman; the playful Freestyle Blash line paired with Casual Luxe footwear; Strike A Pose line with its bohemian metallic look; Modern Shift line for the digital diva; the casual weekend Country Wear line of footwear and bags; and ultra-glamorous Luxe Bordo line.
Ceriz proves every single time why it is the go-to brand to accessories with class. Fashion-conscious women in Mumbai can finally say 'merci'!
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Armsprime Media launches the Viral Bhayani App

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers has announced the launch of 'The Viral Bhayani App'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:26 IST

Abbott collaborates with TEDxGateway to host engaging Salon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the 'Future of Healthcare' - a platform dedicated to discussing how technology-driven innovation is shaping the healthc

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices in negative zone but banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity markets slipped into red during early hours on Tuesday amid lack of fresh triggers at home and mixed global cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Corporate tax cut a positive for power sector: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The recent announcement by the government to lower the corporate tax rate is a positive development for the power sector as it will allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (disc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:07 IST

Shravan Gupta taking MGF Group to new heights

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:59 IST

BOUNCEinc kicks off in India with a unique recruitment event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:43 IST

Turtle, the Men's Fashion Brand releases an animation film to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India, the land of a thousand gods and goddesses is today facing a devil of its own.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:40 IST

20 States, 140 Teams bring Chitkara University's National...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intriguing storyline, invigorating performances, fascinating forms, and distinctive voices - Chitkara University's National Theatre Festival, Rangrezz-2019, had the perfect blend of these, and more.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Kalyan to introduce 3 premium residential projects in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalyan Developers, the sister concern of the renowned jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers, is launching three new premium residential properties in Kerala across Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kochi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:33 IST

MBL Infrastructures to raise Rs 300 crore, aims to implement...

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Civil engineering major MBL Infrastructures said on Monday that its shareholders have approved an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore by way of public issue or private placement, including through a qualified institutions placement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:06 IST

MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the 'Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education' for its product Practice Pl

Read More
iocl