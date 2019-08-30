From frequent flyers to avid shoppers - There's a SuperCard for everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it day-to-day expenses, big-ticket purchases or costs you may incur during emergencies, you can be sure of addressing your need for finance and liquidity easily with a credit card in hand.

Credit cards are known for putting unrivalled spending freedom at your fingertips. Further, since financial needs vary from one customer to another, issuers like Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers tailor-made credit cards like the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard that matches every personality.

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is more than just a credit card. The SuperCard, as the name suggests, is loaded with super features that not only takes care of your everyday cash needs but, is also a dependable financial friend in an emergency.

Whether you are a regular shopper, a frequent flyer, or a conscious spender looking to earn extra benefits on every transaction, Bajaj Finserv has a specialised SuperCard variant for you. Read on to learn more:

For the conscious spender: The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Value Plus SuperCard

If you transact frequently using a credit card, then the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Value Plus SuperCard is the one for you. Packed with industry-first features, this SuperCard variant offers handsome benefits on everyday transactions including cashback offers on fuel spends, gift vouchers on annual spends and waivers.

Here's what the Value Plus SuperCard has to offer -

* Welcome gift voucher of Rs 500 that you can redeem at a partner store or website of your choices such as Shoppers Stop, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Myntra and BookMyShow.

* Milestone bonus in the form of a gift voucher of Rs 1,000 on an annual spend of Rs 1 lakh.

* 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 250 per month on fuel spends.

* Fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs 100 per month across all petrol pumps in the country.

* Total annual benefits worth over Rs 6,200.

* EMI financing that allows you to shop for electronics, durables, and more in small instalments (upcoming feature - gift voucher worth Rs 1000 on every spends of Rs 1,00,000 in a year.)

For the frequent flyer: Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Travel Easy SuperCard

Whether you fly around the globe or commute to work in your own vehicle on a daily basis, your monthly travel expenses can sometimes overshoot your budget. Fortunately, with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Travel Easy SuperCard, you can make travel cost-effective by benefitting from a range of privileges like cashback deals on Ola, Uber, and fuel purchases, spend-based waivers, milestone bonuses, gift vouchers and more. Here's a detailed description of the benefits you get with the Travel Easy SuperCard.

* Welcome gift vouchers worth Rs 1,000 on spending Rs 2,000 within 30 days of the card issuance.

* Gift voucher of Rs 1,000 on spending Rs 1 lakh in a year.

* 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 400 on Ola, Uber, and fuel spends at any petrol pump in India.

* Total annual benefits worth over Rs 9,000.

* Waiver on fuel surcharge of up to Rs 100 across all petrol pumps.

For the avid shopper: Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Shop Smart SuperCard

Finally, if you are a shopaholic looking for additional benefits on your expenditure, then you're in luck as the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Shop Smart SuperCard is made just for you! This SuperCard variant is ideal for daily credit needs. Here's what you get when you use it.

* Cashback of Rs 500 as a welcome gift on spending Rs 2,000 within the first 30 days of credit card issuance and payment of joining fees.

* Additional cashback of Rs 1,000 as a milestone bonus on an annual spend of Rs 1 lakh.

* 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 250 per month on your groceries spends.

* Total annual benefits worth over Rs 5,000.

* EMI financing to shop for electronics, durables, and more and via manageable monthly instalments (upcoming feature).

Apart from the above unique features, all three SuperCard variants offer the following standout benefits.

* You can enjoy interest-free cash withdrawals for up to 50 days to address your immediate liquidity needs.

* Once a year, you can avail a 90-day interest-free loan on your SuperCard's cash limit.

* You can convert purchases over Rs 3,000 into easy EMIs and thus make shopping budget-friendly.

* You can control the use of your SuperCard via a mobile app and ensure that it remains safe thanks to the 'InHand' security feature.

Now that you know what you have to gain by using the SuperCard, apply for the variant that matches your needs. To hasten your application, check your pre-approved credit card offer from Bajaj Finserv. The advantage of doing so is that by sharing basic details like your name and contact number you get instant approval via a customised deal!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


