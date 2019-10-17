SquareYardsandHousefull4
SquareYardsandHousefull4

From pioneer of mega real estate fests, Square Yards, comes another blockbuster for home buyers this diwali - 'Buy a Home and Celebrate Diwali at Akshay's Home'

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:07 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to celebrate this Diwali with Square Yards and Housefull 4 - A Mega Real Estate Fest through the 1st and 20th of October 2019.
Purchasing a home from Square Yards in this time frame gives buyers a chance to celebrate Diwali with Akshay Kumar at his home. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is open to every Indian home buyer based in NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi and Bahrain.
"Traditionally, this is the season when consumer sentiments are at an annual high and we boosted that sentiment by adding the dazzling Housefull 4 star cast to the equation. We decided to launch a first-of-its-kind contest for our customers wherein one family will get to celebrate Diwali with the cast of Housefull 4 at Akshay Kumar's house. We are as excited as our customers are, to find out who the winners shall be and what they have to say to Akshay. On the business side, as always, our themed fests are about increasing home sales velocity across countries we operate in," said Kanika Gupta Shori, Founder and COO, Square Yards.
"An association like this between a proptech firm and a Bollywood franchise is a big pull and has never been attempted before. Thanks to Akshay and the entire Housefull 4 team for agreeing to do such a unique campaign to make 'Diwali 2019' one of the most memorable Diwalis for Square Yards and our clients. We are anticipating some venues to witness a flurry of bookings being scored even past the fag end of the day," she added.
The cherry on top of this blockbuster home fest recipe is the fact that every property at the fest also comes with the lowest price guarantee by Square Yards, in addition to attractive discounts, instant home loan approvals and Square Yards' acclaimed post sales customer service.
Apart from the contest that can get one to meet Akshay himself, thousands of home seekers can expect to be wooed by exclusive offers on latest projects from top notch Indian property developers like Godrej Properties, Hero Homes, Shapoorji Pallonji, Puravankara, Shriram Properties, Gaurs, the Wadhwa Group and other top developers in their respective countries.
Home seekers are advised to pre-register for the event to enjoy Square Yards' delightful, full stack home buying services at their convenient time slots across all venues. Over a period of the last one year, more than 25,000 consumers walked in to buy over 3,000 properties through themed events that Square Yards hosted on a global scale.
Lately, innovative distribution techniques have become synonymous with Square Yards. With over 3,000 employees, the start-up reported an annualised revenue run rate of $45 million and is maintaining its forecast of $55-60 million FY20 revenues. With an annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $1 billion, the start-up is currently valued at $300 million.
With themed events like these, Square Yards continues to deliver unparalleled value and delight to home seekers, while propelling its own multi-national expansion through high year on year revenue growth rates.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:14 IST

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi rally after Britain, EU agree on new...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shares of Tata Motors rallied by over 13 per cent and those of Motherson Sumi Systems gained by 9.3 per cent after Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed on a new Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:12 IST

Berlin, Auckland and Moscow lead global mobility, study finds

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Berlin and Auckland are the world leaders in urban mobility, according to new analysis from Kantar's Mobility Futures study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:47 IST

Saturo launches the most powerful 'Billmade POS for Oracle...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daily billing in the complex retail industry has become far easier now, in this regards Billmade POs software application recently launched by Saturo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Corvuss American Academy, a boarding school for 'Student...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Corvuss American Academy, the first-of-its-kind boarding school in India, founded on the philosophy that academics and sports can co-exist, will launch in September 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Only 17 pc of banks have deployed digital at scale: Infosys...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Digital transformation has a long way to go as only 17 per cent of banks globally have succeeded in digitally transforming at scale, according to a new report released on Thursday by Infosys Finacle and non-profit organisation Efma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex ends above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank jumps over 15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning gains on Thursday with fresh optimism in auto and banking stocks leading the rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:43 IST

TVS Motor reports Q2 net profit of Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 255 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 211 crore in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:36 IST

Namaste America welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, the president of Namaste America, hosted a reception to meet and greet David Ranz, the newly appointed US Consul General in Mumbai. The event was co-chaired by Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman of Wockhardt Group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:34 IST

This Diwali let technology light up your corporate gifting

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): That time of the year is here! Celebrations abound. Half-yearly appraisals completed, Dussehra just over, it's the time to Disco! Sorry, its Santa Claus time for all Indians. Oye! Yaaron - its Diwali! And time for the employer to shower love & appreciati

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:15 IST

'M3M Foundation believes in giving back to the society' says...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation, celebrated its Foundation Day - 'We Care' by extending their support in community welfare initiatives including the launch of Stop Food Waste Project, launch of the scholarship program, free health check-up camp for the construction wor

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:08 IST

PVR reports 35 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 48 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.8 crore for the second quarter of current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:49 IST

Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are 'building tomorrow...

Vienna [Austria]/Dusseldorf [Germany] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are dedicated to sustainable business growth through innovation. A long-term commitment to putting the customer first generates cooperation along the entire value chain, which in turn drives both growt

Read More
iocl