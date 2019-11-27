Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma
Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma

From sports to politics, business to health; Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma aces astrology with his predictions

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Renowned Indian Astrologer Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma becomes one of the first few astrologers to receive global recognition for his spiritual intellect and his superior accuracy of predictions across multiple domains.
With an illustrious experience of over four decades, Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma has transcended beyond spiritual enlightenment and simple astrology to achieve a position of sanctity and holiness with his vigorous persistence.
His accurate predictions about people, events and happenings have gained him astounding recognitions worldwide making him one of the most sought-after astrologers of the world.
From Germany to France; UK to the USA, Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma's blessings are entreated by almost every superpower nation of today for all their important decisions and endeavours.
Hailing from an eminent family of astrologers of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma immersed his hands into astrology right from his childhood.
Having learned from the reverend masters of astrology, Pandit Ji refined the craft with the help of his mentor, also his grand-uncle, renowned astrologer Pandit Dharamchand Jhingan (Sharma). Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma took up the path of astrology in 1987 where he entered the field as a descendant of his ancestral lineage.
Blessed with holy powers, spiritual consciousness and guided by the divine, Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma mastered his astrological predictions thus becoming one of the most accurate predictors and astrologers of the country.
His excellent accuracy of astrological predictions has even won him several recognitions and awards in foreign countries. He has also been honoured by Germany with the prestigious Die Element-Rundi Deutch EV award in 2005 for his precision in astrological predictions of the Euro Appreciation on April 30, 2002, and 2005.
Over the years, Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma has been featured on several national television channels including Doordarshan, India TV, IBN, Aaj Tak, Star News, ETV Marathi, TV9 and international channels like Germany's Sat 1, Fox TV, Dutch TV, BBC.
Dave Graham also documented him in Reuters. His works are also published in leading newspapers that comprise his advice through columns namely Mid-day, Times of India, Samna, Punjab Kesari, Jagbani. Currently, Panditji is associated with popular Marathi daily newspaper Navakal.
He is also one of the first Indian astrologers to have been featured in the German magazine Die Teleborse and DM Euro. His work in the world of astrology has been applauded by many intellects.
Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma's predictions for Barack Obama's presidency, Narendra Modi's victory, Indian Cricket Match's ODI win in the World Cup, Stock exchange and even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter are some of the noteworthy examples of his brilliance and mastery.
Furthermore, he is highly known for his personality development learning for children and is on the way to making new predictions for the greater good of the nation and its economy.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:27 IST

850 crore home loans pre-sanctioned at 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo was a witness to people from all over the city and state wherein they came to view the thousands of homes on offer by 120 plus developers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:01 IST

Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:27 IST

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 4V range of BSVI motorcycles...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

ClinicSpots - redefining medical tourism through an intuitive...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): ClinicSpots is a medical health information startup with an innovative question and answer platform that responds to the medical queries posted on its portal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

NIIT announces 'FutureFest' - a nationwide initiative to empower...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced 'FutureFest', an initiative to encourage college students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future-ready programs, together with their regular studies and ac

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

Grasp green advancements to ensure safe future: Himansh Verma

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Human life has always resulted in the emission of pollutants into the earth's atmosphere, and natural pollutants have always existed as well.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:07 IST

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:06 IST

Managing food wastage through multidisciplinary approach - Dr...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India ranks 103rd out of 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index, making it vulnerable to the threat of food insecurity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Reliance Jio's revenue from Gujarat circle totalled Rs 685.54 crore for the quarter ended September, making it the largest revenue generating telecom company within three years of starting operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:09 IST

Indices wipe out early gains to close in the red, Zee...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Equity indices lost hold on early gains amid profit booking and ended lower on Tuesday after hitting a record high in the morning session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:29 IST

Forces come together as Delhi Police, AIIMS join first ever...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A path-breaking initiative combining forces with the Delhi Police and AIIMS to deter the incidence of rape was announced on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:48 IST

Ind-Ra slashes FY20 GDP growth forecast for fourth time to 5.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday revised its GDP growth forecast for the current financial year (FY20) to 5.6 per cent.

Read More
iocl