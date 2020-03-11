FSTC at the forefront of pilot training in the Indian subcontinent region

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre), a premier aviation training establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, will be participating at "Wings India 2020", the flagship event of civil aviation organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, AAI and FICCI. The biennial event is scheduled from March 12 to 15, 2020 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

FSTC is the most advanced full flight simulation training company in India today. It is India's first standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO) by DGCA and the only approved ATO by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). FSTC today has various simulator types to fulfil the diverse requirements of majority of the airlines in India and adjoining region.

Of late, through our acquisition of Gujarat flying Club FSTC has matured to a stage where it has the capability to provide end-to-end high-quality training right from the point of providing Commercial pilot license (CPL) followed by Type rating on a specific fleet type from among A320/B737/ ATR/Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 at very competitive rates. Today, FSTC is one of the preferred training partners for various Indian and International airlines based out of South East Asia region.

New Hyderabad Facility

FSTC's Hyderabad facility is an eight-bay facility out of which three bays are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8, ATR72-600 simulators. The formal inauguration of this brand-new facility will be on March 12, 2020, by the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and IT and Commerce, KT Rama Rao in the eminent presence of Secretary MoCA, Pradeep Singh Kharola and other dignitaries from MoCA, DGCA and Airline partners.

Skill India

With around 1000 plus planes expected to come to India by 2030, the country faces a huge shortage of skilled pilots. Looking forward, FSTC is looking to develop its infrastructure further to support new airplane deliveries into the country and adjoining region.

With the vision of fostering a pipeline of well-trained aviation professionals, FSTC remains constantly in discussion with various regulatory and statutory bodies to find means to make the process of imparting training as seamless as possible for our domestic and international clients.

Our vision is to be a premier aviation training establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA in a safe and efficient manner. We offer airlines a flight training location close to their home operating base that brings significant saving on the capital investment, makes the overall training cost-competitive and even improves the availability of critical training staff.

Our pool of highly trained instructors and well thought out curriculum is another reason for us to be a preferred training partner for a number of airlines. Our course curriculum confirms to be the best in class and is in line with international standards.

While adapting and configuring our equipment and training modules, we also look to tailor-make our training programs to enable airlines to take optimum advantage of the innovative features of the latest fleet.

