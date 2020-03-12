FSTC Hyderabad Training Facility Inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre), a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, today inaugurated its brand-new 8-bay pilot training facility in Hyderabad.

The facility was formally inaugurated by the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and IT and Commerce, KT Rama Rao in the presence of dignitaries from MoCA, DGCA and Airline partners. Three bays of this HYD facility are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8 and ATR72-600 simulator and with 5 simulators already positioned at our Gurugram facility, the total number of simulators with FSTC as on date are eight.

KT Rama Rao said: "The future of civil aviation in India remains bright despite this temporary setback. Investments in partnerships will hold the industry in good stead. This facility is a great opportunity for Hyderabad and will result in a lot of business and training opportunities for the region."

FSTC - Flight Simulation Technique Centre is the most advanced Full Flight Simulation training company in India today with training facilities in Gurugram and Hyderabad. The control and management of Gujarat Flying Club in the year 2018 have matured us to a stage where we have the capability to provide end-to-end high-quality training to the cadets.

This includes impacting commercial pilot license (CPL) training followed by ab-initio Type rating training on A320/B737/ATR 72-600/Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 in a time-bound and cost-effective manner. Today, we are one of the preferred training partners for various Indian and International airlines based out of South East Asia region.

Our journey started back in 2011 with a dream to establish India as a regional training hub for aviation. We inducted our first two simulators - Airbus A320 & Boeing B737 in 2012 and that by itself brought in quite a relief to airlines in India as the industry was experiencing a conservative growth at that time.

Due to our commitment towards being a quality training institute, in the year 2013, we were able to secure TRTO qualification from DGCA, and in 2014 we signed a contract with Boeing and MDS to position C-17 simulator at the premise adding value to the country's defence capabilities. Soon after, in July 2015 we achieved another milestone by securing EASA qualification, thereby expanding our footprints globally.

The year 2018 was a landmark year with FSTC laying down the Foundation stone for an 8 bay Hyderabad facility, securing EASA ATO certification and getting the management rights of Gujarat Flying Club. Keeping our commitment to the industry and serve the training need of the pilots based out of South India region, within a short span of time we inducted India's first Bombardier Dash-8 Q400, A320neo and ATR72-600 simulator at the Hyderabad facility.

In the last 8 years, FSTC has clocked more than 100,000 simulator hours training in excess of 1100 pilots and a majority of them are successfully soaring high with airlines in India and abroad.

Our vision is to be a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA in a safe and efficient manner. We offer airlines a flight training location close to their home operating base that brings significant saving on the capital investment, makes the overall training cost-competitive and even improves the availability of critical training staff.

Our pool of highly trained instructors and well thought out curriculum is another reason for us to be a preferred training partner for a number of airlines. Our course curriculum confirms to be the best in class and is in line with international standards. While adapting and configuring our equipment and training modules, we also look to tailor-make our training programs to enable airlines to take optimum advantage of the innovative features of the latest fleet.

The centre's infrastructure meets global standards of excellence, offering integrated training solutions and services to Commercial Airlines and Individual pilots. We focus on procuring both quality devices and personnel to provide world-class training solutions which is the key to our success. This even reduces the maintenance requirement thereby minimizing the potential for any unplanned downtime. The adherence to strict SOPs and culture of self-testing and self-monitoring of the systems ensures that the maintenance activity is preventative rather than reactive.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

