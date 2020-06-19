Fuel your health goals with the wonderful crunch of walnuts this Yoga Day

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yoga, an ancient cultural heritage of India that has become a global phenomenon helps in fostering better health and well-being to an individual.

The numerous benefits, yoga has to offer are celebrated every year on the 21st of June and this time around also the world is gearing to celebrate the sixth edition of this special day at home with their families.

With so many uncertainties floating around and people grappling with panic over the risk of infection, this age-old exercise may offer benefits that are far-reaching.

However, it is extremely crucial to supplement yoga or any other fitness plan with a healthy diet rich in essential nutrients to reap the benefits and achieve overall wellness.

Fortunately, there is growing evidence supporting foods, like walnuts, for their potentially beneficial role in improving mental health and overall wellbeing.

Walnuts deliver both essential nutrition and indulgence and can be easily incorporated in meals in a variety of ways. Nmami Agarwal, Founder and CEO Nmami Life lists some key benefits of including walnuts in your daily diet.

Heart Health - Eating walnuts as part of a healthy diet may decrease your risk of heart disease and stroke. Walnuts help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure, two of the major risk factors for heart disease. They are a heart-healthy food packed with the essential fatty acid omega-3 ALA (2.5g/28 g) and has protein (4g/28g) and fiber (2g/28g).

Improve Cognitive Health - Self-care is more important than ever to support mental health and overall well-being. The World Health Organization (WHO) has shared tips on self-care, which include eating healthy, well-balanced meals. Walnuts may play a beneficial role in cognitive factors like memory and mental health conditions such as depression. Research suggests consuming walnuts may lower the prevalence and frequency of depression, and help you stay focused, energized, and promote greater optimism.

Strengthen Your Immunity - Enjoying a wide range of nutritious foods is the best way to get all the nutrients that are important for your immune system and overall health. Walnuts are a good source of vitamin B6 (0.2mg/28g) and an excellent source of copper (0.45mg/28g) and manganese (0.1mg/28g) all of which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.

Good For Gut Health - Good gut health may be linked to a variety of health benefits including those for digestion, metabolism, and the immune system. Choosing the right foods to fuel your gut microbiome is the key. Research shows that walnuts may be a good choice because of their prebiotic properties which support gut health and enhance the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Appetite Control & Weight Management - Eating walnuts will not make you lose weight, eating less will, and walnuts will help you do that. There are specific hormones and areas of the brain that tell the body if it's hungry or full. Studies using novel brain imaging technology and investigating appetite hormones show promise for walnuts' potential role. Also, walnuts are a natural, heart-healthy food that, when eaten as part of a healthy diet won't contribute to weight gain or hinder weight loss goals.

Help Prevent Cancer - Walnuts offer a variety of important nutrients, including good fats, making them an ideal ingredient for the plant-based pattern that includes plant-based foods such as vegetables, fruits, grains, oils, nuts, and seeds, as well as meals. A healthy eating protein and fat-free or low-fat dairy is associated with a reduced risk of certain types of cancer.

Reduce Inflammation - Inflammation can be caused by a number of things, whether it's sore muscles after a strenuous workout, chronic disease, or other illnesses. Inflammation can be harmful to the body, but what you eat can help lessen this impact. Walnuts are the only nut with a significant amount of omega-3 ALA, a type of good fat that may reduce inflammation.

Reduce the risk of Diabetes - Regular consumption of walnuts may help reduce the prevalence rate of diabetes by improving metabolic syndrome risk factors. In addition, those who consume walnuts may have about half the risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to adults who do not eat nuts.

Eating a healthy balanced diet accompanied by regular exercise can boost your energy levels and allow you to feel much better mentally, physically, and emotionally.

So, this International Yoga Day becomes the best version of yourself by fueling your health goals with enriching yoga practice and the added goodness of California walnuts. Stay healthy, stay safe. Happy International Yoga Day!

