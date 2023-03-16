Fuji Electric India invests in new facility for automation solutions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Industrial automation and energy efficient solution provider Fuji Electric India's state-of-the-art factory was inaugurated here on Wednesday and is expected to produce 3,500 units of variable frequency drives per month in a single shift and more than 2 lakh printed circuit boards (PCBs) per year .

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is fully automated, a release said. There are plans to scale it up further.

Yosuke Ishizaka, MD; Shivaji Waghmare, CEO; Kentaro Yamaguchi, Head of Automation; B Karthik, Business Head -Automation Division from Fuji Electric India team were among those present.

Shivaji Waghmare cited two major reasons for the expansion.



"The first is to invest in latest manufacturing technology in close collaboration with our parent company in Japan to provide high quality products. The second is to increase capacity ahead of market requirements to meet our customers' growing demand," he said.

"This facility will remain a testimony to our relentless drive to improve all aspects of our operations and to maintain our status as one of the best in the industry," he added.

The release said Fuji Electric India produces world-class automation products for various applications and is the leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets.

Built at a cost of Rs 150 crores, the factory is expected to produce 3500 drives/month in single shift. There are plans to make 200,000 PCBs annually out of the new facility.

The factory will cater to requirements from cranes, lift, Cement, boilers, HVAC, Oil & Gas and Heavy Industry. (ANI)

