Fulfil your dream of being an MBBS doctor with experts of Mediconation

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Medical profession is one of the most reputed and noble professions in India which has never-ending charm in the society.

In India every year more than 15 lakh students appear in NEET to fulfill their ambition of being an MBBS doctor. Unfortunately, only a few of them get a chance to pursue MBBS in govt colleges, thanks to the increased competition, limited availability of MBBS seats in govt colleges and sky-high fees of private Indian colleges.

In the era of globalisation, opportunities are not confined to borders but in India due to lack of awareness many meritorious students fail to live their dream of being a doctor.

With the vision to provide students the best possible global opportunities and to fill the gap of skilled doctors in India, Geeta Jain founded Mediconation. She herself travelled along with her research and analysis team to around 20 countries and their respective medical universities to gather genuine information about the countries and universities.

In recent times, many education consultants had provided misleading information to the students. To save students from such unethical activities, Geeta Jain has established a separate research and analysis team to conduct surveys and collect authentic information about the medical universities, countries, culture, food style, safety standards etc.

What Geeta Jain and her team suggest to students is completely based on their surveys and personal experiences, unlike other consultants.

"With 13 years of experience and expertise in this field, my team and I have counselled around 4500 students and guided more than 2000 students to pursue MBBS in various foreign medical universities. I personally travelled along with my research and analysis team to provide all the authentic, reliable and personally assessed information about the medical universities, countries and their respective medical education system," said Geeta Jain, Founder of Mediconation.

"At Mediconation our aim is to connect Indian medical aspirants to the best foreign medical universities that provide quality medical education with sound clinical exposure at an affordable fee. Our team work hard to make this entire process more reliable and transparent for students," she added.

Geeta Jain has been honoured with Atal Samman Award and Siksha Bharti Award for her great contribution in making quality medical education affordable and accessible for Indian students.

