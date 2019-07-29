Fulfill your personal or business needs with 'Loan Against Property' from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinayak S Hiremath, who is known for his exemplary work in the field of medicine and is the youngest doctor of Gulbarga, has been felicitated with the "Pride of the Nation Award".