Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Fulfill your personal or business needs with 'Loan Against Property' from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:42 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Owning an asset, either a residential or commercial property is one of the major milestones in an individual's life. This asset can come in handy when a person requires a large sum of money to fulfill any personal or business needs or even in case of any major financial uncertainty. One can easily mortgage the property and avail Loan Against Property, instead of selling it and losing the ownership of the asset.
Financing your child's education, managing your wedding expenses, expanding your business, or even handling unforeseen medical expenses, a Loan Against Property enables you to do it all. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country offers customized 'Loan Against Property' at an affordable interest rate to salaried and self-employed individuals. What's more, this debt consolidation tool is a secured loan offered by BHFL for a longer tenure and at lower interest rates.
Read on to learn more about 'Loan Against Property' (LAP) from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited:
* High value loan amount - Arranging huge sum of money when the need arises is often a challenging task. But, with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, one can easily avail high value loan at affordable price. Salaried people are granted a maximum of Rs 1 crore whereas self-employed can avail up to Rs 3.5 crore.
* Flexible repayment tenure - Repayment tenure of Loan Against Property is comparatively larger than other options such as personal loan, hence it becomes an ideal option for people who are looking at borrowing a huge sum of money and require sufficient time to repay the same. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a tenure of 2- 20 years for salaried individuals and up to 18 years for self-employed to repay the loan. An individual can easily part-prepay or prepay the loan anytime amount at minimal charges.
* Balance transfer facility - If an individual already has an existing loan, he/she can easily transfer it using 'Loan Against Property Balance Transfer' facility with minimal documentation and quick processing and can avail high value top-up loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.
* Flexi dropline feature - With this facility, one can borrow on the go and pay interest only on the amount utilized. This helps individuals easily manage their finances and pay interest-only EMIs.
* Hassle-free process - Time is crucial in a scenario where one requires immediate funds. With Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, one can easily get the loan amount in four days with minimal documentation, doorstep service and simple eligibility criteria.
* Online management - In today's world of digitization, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited ensures to provide its customers a seamless experience through its tools such as loan against property eligibility calculator, loan against property EMI calculator and customer portal to manage the loan easily.
An individual can now easily address a range of personal and business obligations without any hassle with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property at an attractive interest rate. Now you can apply through an easy online procedure and after you complete the documentation, the loan amount will be disbursed to your account within four days of approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:26 IST

Real estate sector facing challenges of liquidity, land...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The real estate sector is facing major challenges of liquidity squeeze and has not benefitted from recent interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:23 IST

NIIT in 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Gamification companies for...

New Delhi [India] July 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading provider of skills and talent development services announced today that it has been selected as a 2019 Top 20 Gamification Company for the sixth consecutive year by TrainingIndustry.com.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

Vinayak S Hiremath youngest doctor to be felicitated with 'Pride...

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinayak S Hiremath, who is known for his exemplary work in the field of medicine and is the youngest doctor of Gulbarga, has been felicitated with the "Pride of the Nation Award".

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:38 IST

Globsyn Finishing School holds annual convocation 2019

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Annual Convocation of Globsyn Finishing School, Globsyn Group's training vertical for engineers and corporates, was held today with over 2000 engineering students from 115+ colleges, intensively trained in different high-end technologies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:19 IST

Equity indices end on negative note, auto stocks top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended with a negative note on Monday as bears tightened their grip with auto and metal stocks witnessing massive losses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:29 IST

Airtel unveils e-governance platform for Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it has designed and implemented a future-ready state wide area network (SWAN) for the state government of Uttar Pradesh as part of the Centre's e-governance initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:05 IST

Air passenger demand grows but air cargo volumes continue to decline

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 29 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for the month of June released on Monday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) show that international air passenger demand continued to grow at a moderate pace, driven by widespread availability of affordable air fares a

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:04 IST

Royale Partners Investment Fund shall invest above 13,000 crores...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CIDB Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Construction Industry Development Board, Malaysia (CIDB, Malaysia), which is a statutory body under Parliamentary Act 520, under Ministry of Works, Malaysia and is established with the objectiv

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:00 IST

Tata Power to develop 250 MW solar project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a 250 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Scholarship test 'ATSE 2019' to be held on August 4, 11 for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ATSE 2019, the first-ever online scholarship test, will be held on August 4 and 11, 2019. The exam date for students of class 9-12 is August 04, 2019, whereas, the students of class 4-8 will take the test on August 11, 2019. Aglasem talen

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:48 IST

SBI cuts interest rate on deposits across all maturities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed deposit rates on various tenors due to surplus liquidity and falling interest rate scenario.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:27 IST

First-ever India Gaming awards launched to strengthen gaming...

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Gaming Awards is an initiative that was officially launched in 2018 to recognise and encourage creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry.

Read More
iocl