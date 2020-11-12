Fullerton India introduces special festive offer for its personal loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India), a leading non-banking financial company with a strong PAN India presence launches festive loan offer #KhushiyonKiRoshni.

These limited period offers apply to salaried individuals availing personal loans from Fullerton India. Customers can avail exclusive discounts on brands such as Bewakoof.com, VIP, Lybrate, Pepperfry, Shemaroo, Ferns 'n' Petals, Myntra, The Man Company, Ease My Trip, Bata, Alt Balaji, Cleartrip, and much more.

Fullerton India offers attractive personal loans with online disbursal facility, flexible tenures, reasonable interest rates and well-rounded services. Some of the features of Fullerton India's Personal loans are:

* Personal Loans up to Rs 25 Lakh - Fullerton India offers personal loans up to a maximum of 25 lakhs* to its salaried customers.

* Attractive Interest Rates - Interest rates start from 11.99 per cent for salaried borrowers.

* Hassle-free Documentation Process - The loan application procedure is completely paperless if the customers apply online.

* Quick Processing and Disbursal- Fullerton India ensures quick processing and disbursal. Post-verification and loan approval, the funds are credited to the customer's account within 30 minutes.

* Attractive Offers for Existing Customers - Fullerton India offers attractive benefits to its existing customers, including top-up loans at preferential rates*.

*T&C Apply



How to Avail the Offers?

To avail Fullerton India's festive offers, the applicant needs to fill an online application form for personal loans and submit the required documents. Fullerton India will begin processing the application after evaluating the applicant's eligibility based on the information provided in the application form. After successful verification of all the information and documents, the loan gets approved and the amount is disbursed.

Next, the customer will receive a unique access code which will unlock exclusive discount vouchers offered by Fullerton India. This is a limited period offer available for customers residing all over India.

Salaried applicants can estimate the monthly EMI payable through Fullerton India's Personal Loan EMI Calculator and avail instant loans through Fullerton India's Instaloan App. It is a quick and convenient personal loan app for salaried professionals.

Some of its features are:

* The app allows users to apply for a Fullerton India Personal loan at anytime, anywhere around the globe.

* The app offers a hassle-free documentation process where the applicant only needs to enter basic information and upload required documents.

* It is a completely digital process, with dynamic tracking status available.

Fullerton India has been committed to improving customer experience by enhancing and leveraging its digital assets. The company recently announced the launch of Fullerton India Loan Referral Partner Programme - a great way for individuals to stay at home and earn through referrals.

Individuals can download the Fullerton Saathi app on their phones and become an accredited agent of the company. Fullerton India offers handsome payouts to their partners upon the successful conversion of their reference and disbursal of the loan.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

