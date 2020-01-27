Fun-filled food carnival organized for New Gurugram residence

New Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Fun-Filled Food Carnival' was organised at Mapsko Royale Ville, Sec - 82 which gave residents a happy winter evening as the carnival echoed with laughter and fun-filled entertainment for those who gathered.

The event on Saturaday was full of food stalls, live dance performances, fun activities, artists and some gourmet delights that engaged the audience. Also, the event witnessed food competition open for all.

On this occasion, RJ Divya, the voice behind the famous Maa-Behen ka show on radio city FM 91.1 and Sapna Punni, India Legacy 2019 1st Runner Up were the Guest of Honour. With this Suman A Sharma, a Sufi singer also enlightened the carnival with her presence.

Held near the spectacular poolside of Mapsko Royale Ville, the Carnival saw a number of people from all the condominiums of New Gurugram having a merry time. The key attractions of this special live performance by the singer Suman A Sharma.

The audiences were mesmerized by her Sufi and folk music performance. Also, Mampi Debnath's performance, Karaoke, fun games/ surprise gifts and mouth-watering food made the event more happening.

"I came here from Old Gurgaon, the carnival was amazing and the live performances by singer Suman A Sharma and Mampi Debnath and my husband was very impressed with the Sufi Performance by the singer. My kids loved the fun activities. So it was a very fun experience for all of us," said Cheshta, an attendee.

Besides that, contestants of Cooking Competition was judged by chef Nitin Pal Singh and Chef Gaurav Malhotra, The aim of the contest is to find the most innovative Chef. The theme of the event is Healthy and Nutritious Bites. Everyone has the liberty to decide what they shall be cooking and presenting prior to the event (Only veg).

The evaluation was done on the basis of the process followed, innovation, personal and workstation hygiene and finally plating.

