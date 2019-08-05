Furukawa Electric introduces contribution to linear motorcar technology

Kofu [Japan], Aug 5 (ANI): The "Linear Chuo Shinkansen" is conducted for practical use with the latest Japanese technology which is superconducting. There is also an effort to utilise superconductivity in the field of renewable energy.

The "Komekurayama solar power station" in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture is surrounded by a lot of solar panels. Various studies of regenerative energy are being conducted at this facility. The museum introduces renewable energy using models. This model is a device that decomposes water into energy.

"We introduce a history of electric power in Yamanashi, solar power system and next-generation energy for the future. The model is a device that stabilizes energy supply through superconductivity adjusts the energy from the solar panel by the speed of the rotating wheel. It's used to float the wheel with superconducting technology," said Kazuya Miyazaki from the Public Enterprises Bureau of Yamanashi.

"There is also a flywheel storage system using superconducting technology. A wheel weighing about 4 tons is floated by superconductivity. Yamanashi Prefecture is researching with "Furukawa Electric" which is a global pioneer in superconductivity field," Miyazaki added.

"This technology has been developed in 'Komekurayama solar power station, Yamanashi Prefecture, and I hope that if people all around the world know about it and use it in more regions, it will contribute significantly to global warming and solving carbon dioxide emissions," the official also said.

The use of renewable energy, which has gained worldwide attention due to global warming, will be greatly advanced by combining it with the latest technologies in Japan. (ANI)

