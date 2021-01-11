Fusion Maestro and Classical Keyboardist Abhijit Pohankar and his legendary father Vocalist Maestro Pandit Ajay Pohankar launch Online Music Academy

New Delhi [India] January 11 (ANI/SRV Media): Fusion Maestro and Indian Classical Keyboardist Abhijit Pohankar and his legendary father, Indian Classical Vocalist Pt Ajay Pohankar are launching their state of the art Online Music Learning Academy Pohankars Music Gurukul for android and iOS users through their website www.pohankarsgurukul.com in January 2021.

This would be one of its kind Online Gurukul (Online Music Academy) which is mentored and conceptualised by Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Abhijit Pohankar.

The online classes would be conducted under the guidance of both these maestros and by eminent music performers and teachers who have acquired Panditji's and Abhijitji's style of music with years of rigorous training under them.

The online Music academy is aimed at amateur as well as professional singers and also housewives, people who wish to sing amongst family gatherings, housewives and also working men and women.

The online teaching system is targeted for students across the globe specially USA, Canada, Brazil and other parts of the world where people love the style of The Pohankars' music.



Founder of the Academy Music producer and performer Abhijit Pohankar, known in the world of music as one of the most talented visionary of contemporary classical and new age music who has in the past done milestone projects like the album Piya Bawari and many more said, "Pohankars' Online Music Academy aims at both the amateur and professional singers who would like to learn music with a new vision suitable for today's world where authentic information can be learnt quickly. Youtube is full of music teachers who may not have authentic or correct information to teach, so be selective about whom you are learning from, the lineage and background of the teacher etc. In our Gurukul we have designed courses which will make the student understand the ancient nuances of specific genres with ease. 'Learn Authentic, Learn Quick' is our motto."

"The teachers at our Gurukul have learnt under me for several years and have understood my style and approach towards various forms of Indian music and I am happy to impart this knowledge through them to the next generation," said Abhijit's father the legendary Classical Vocalist Pt. Ajay Pohankar.

Pohankars' Online Music Gurukul would have courses like Indian Classical Vocal, Indian Classical Keyboard, Ghazals, Bhajans, Thumri and more.

Courses are designed for 3 months and are simplified for the new learners. There are advanced courses for accomplished singers too.

Details of the courses are available on www.pohankarsgurukul.com

To get in touch please contact on: +91 9820057440 or office@pohankarsgurukul.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

