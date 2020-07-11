Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Future Consumer Ltd has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 175 crore in the January to March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
The net profit margin came in at minus 18.51 per cent that declined by 19.26 per cent year-on-year.
Net sales in Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 947 crore, down by 8.7 per cent from Rs 1,037 crore in Q4 FY19.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at a loss of Rs 66 crore. The EBITDA margin as of Q4 FY20 was at minus 7 per cent.
"Covid-19 started impacting the performance towards the end of March leading to disruptions in sourcing, supply chain and distribution impacted by store closures due to lockdown," the company said in a statement.
Future Consumer is engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing and marketing FMCG and processed food products. (ANI)
Future Consumer records consolidated net loss of Rs 175 crore in Q4
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:40 IST
