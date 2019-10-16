Future Gaming announces launch of Diwali bumper lotteries

Future Gaming
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Future Gaming, the leading distributor of lotteries in the Indian states since past 28 years has geared up to celebrate Diwali with a bang for its customers by introducing three big lotteries with prizes up to ten crores in the States of West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab.
Future Gaming enjoys a leading market share by distributing State government approved lotteries in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram. It is also the highest GST paying lottery distributor in India.
"Keeping the festive season of Diwali in mind, we have specifically requested the Lottery organizing State Govts for Dear Diwali Bumper, Dear Kali Puja Bumper and Dear Super Lotteries which offer prizes worth crores in Rs 2,000/-, Rs 200/- and Rs 50 respectively. I would like to invite all our customers in West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab to come ahead and try their luck with our Diwali bumper lotteries. I'm also very thankful of customers who continued to keep their faith in us", said Jose Charles Martin, Director, Future Gaming.
1. Dear Diwali Bumper by Sikkim State Lottery
Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket: 2,000/-
Prizes
1st prize: 10 crores (2 Prizes of Rs 5 crores)
2nd prize: 2 crores (2 Prizes of Rs 1 crore)
3rd prize: 1 crore (10 Prizes of Rs 10Lakhs)
4th prize: 1.80 crores (2000 Prizes of Rs 9000)
5th prize: 1.40 crore (2000 prizes of Rs 7000)
6th Prize: 1 crore (2000 prizes of Rs 5000)
7th prize: 80 lakhs (2000 prizes of Rs 4000)
8th prize: 60 lakhs (2000 Prizes of Rs 3000)
Draw details
Date: 2nd November 2019
Draw time: 4:30 pm
Results: Live draw will be shown on YouTube and results can also be checked on the Sikkim State Lottery website which is http://www.sikkimlotteries.com
2. Dear Kali Puja Bumper by Nagaland State Lottery
Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket: 200/-
Prizes:
1st prize: 2 crores (1 prize of Rs 2 crores)
2nd prize: 10 lakhs (1 prize of Rs 10 lakhs)
3rd prize: 4.5 lakhs (50 prizes of Rs 9000)
4th Prize: 17.5 lakhs (350 prizes of Rs 5000)
5th prize: 21 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs 3000)
6th prize: 14 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs 2000)
7th prize: 7 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs 1000)
8th prize: 35 lakhs (7000 prizes of Rs 500)
Draw details
Date: 29th October 2019
Draw time: 4:30 pm
Results: Live draw will be shown on YouTube and Results can also be checked on Nagaland State Lottery website http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
3. Dear Super by Sikkim State Lottery
Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket: 50/-
Prize
1st prize: 17 lakhs (1 Prize of Rs 17 lakhs)
2nd prize: 3.6 lakhs (40 Prizes of Rs 9000)
3rd prize: 2 lakhs (40 prizes of Rs 5000)
4th Prize: 80 thousand (40 prizes of Rs 2000)
5th prize: 80 thousand (80 prizes of Rs 1000)
6th prize: 2 lakhs (400 prizes of Rs 500)
7th prize: 10 lakhs (10000 prizes of Rs 100)
Draw details
Date: 24th October 2019
Draw time: 4:30 PM
Results can be checked on Sikkim State Lottery website http://www.sikkimlotteries.com
All these lotteries can be delivered at your doorstep in the below states:
Maharashtra: +91 9930425378
West Bengal: 1800 102 3680
Punjab: +91 9417052976
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

