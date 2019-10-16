Future Gaming announces launch of Diwali bumper lotteries

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:20 IST

TIE Global Summit to hold the 12th annual TiE-Lumis...

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The TiE Global Summit four will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 14 and 15 November 2019. It will also feature the 12th edition of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which will take place at the same venue on the 14th evening.