FYERS introduces FYERS Demat accounts for traders

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technology-focused stock brokerage firm, FYERS.in launched Demat accounts for Traders to help them take delivery of stocks and give them better investing experience on the platform. The Demat account will make the process of trading simple and hassle-free.

There are no hidden terms and conditions with regard to opening a Demat account as this will be completely free of cost for both existing and new clients.

FYERS is also now at par with the well-established stockbrokers in terms of the important licenses, namely NSE, BSE, MCX & CDSL DP. The organization has also decided to completely nullify AMC charges altogether for both regular and BSDA accounts and levy the same DP charges for both types of accounts.

FYERS makes sure to transfer the purchased securities to the clients' Demat accounts on the settlement. This is to ensure that the holdings are safe in an individual Demat account and it is not misused in any manner and all the benefits of corporate actions will be received by the trader directly.

"Considering the nature of our business, a large part of it involves the management of client funds, we are committed to staying away from prop-trading activities which can potentially put the clients' capital at risk at some point if the broker's risk management fails on their own trades", said Tejas Khoday, Co-founder & CEO, FYERS.

