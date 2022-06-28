G2 announces Happay as a Leader in 2 categories in its 2022 Business Review Grid Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): G2, the biggest player in the software business review industry, recently ranked Happay a "Leader" in two categories - 'Travel and Expense Software' and 'Expense Management Software'.

Founded in 2012, Happay is a travel & expense (T&E) management company based out of Bengaluru, India. Happay is the only Indian company titled a "Leader" in two different categories in G2's recent report. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

Happay is a next-gen solution for T&E management along with being a one-stop solution for all corporate payments. Over 6500+ clients across 40+ verticals trust Happay as a specialist solution to efficiently run their expense management system.

According to G2, 95 per cent of the users rated Happay 4 or 5 stars, with 94 per cent believing it is headed in the right direction. In the satisfaction ratings, Happay had a really high rating of 91 per cent in the 'Meets requirement' criteria in both T&E and Expense Management. In the 'Ease of use' category, users rated it a high 92 per cent in T&E and 93 per cent in Expense Management. The highest-rated features of Happay were Digital Receipt Management, Mileage Tracking and Employee Reimbursement.



Happay helps organizations digitize their spending management processes, improve visibility into spending, and place appropriate controls and checks from anywhere. The software manages and tracks 100 per cent of spending across processes. With better real-time visibility & control, the all-integrated cloud-based expense management software enhances policy compliance, controls fraud and saves businesses cost and time with end-to-end automation.

With the only company in the world to offer travel, expense, and payment stack together, Happay has one of the most flexible T&E platforms in the market. It has been named a leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence. It is a preferred choice for many big companies like the Tata Group, PWC, Maruti Suzuki and many others.

Often in news, Happay has been consistently ranked as one of the leading software companies by multiple prestigious institutions. Happay won the CIO Choice Awards twice in a row in the years 2018 and 2019. In 2020, it was named the 'Best Corporate Expense Management Solution' by Banking Frontiers. In 2021, it won the prestigious Deloitte Tech Top 50 award.

The recent announcement by G2 is another feather in the cap for Happay. G2 provides a high-level overview and is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

