Gadkari calls for reduction of logistics cost from 14-16 per cent to 10 per cent

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised the need for reduction in logistics costs from the current around 14 to 16 per cent to 10 per cent with "cooperation, coordination and communication" among stakeholders.

Addressing an industry event titled 'Climate Goals: Technological Roadmap to Net Zero' Gadkari said by reducing logistics costs there will be great savings and by which 50 per cent increase in exports can be achieved which is very important for the country's economy.

Talking about pollution he said, "we are importing Rs 16 lakh crore of fossil fuel which is creating a lot of pollution."



He said the decision has been taken to make 27 green express highways to reduce travel time and by end of December there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be two-and-a-half hours, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours and Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur two hours and Chennai to Bangalore also two hours.

The Minister said Technology, innovation and research are very important for achieving the vision of the Prime Minister for making India a $5 trillion economy.

Addressing AIMA's 49th National Management Convention - 'Advantage India: Thriving in the New World Order' Gadkari said public transport needs to be encouraged with centre and states working together as a team.

He said India has a huge domestic market with young and talented engineering manpower, skilled workforce and low labour cost. He stressed on diversification of agriculture into the energy and power sector and use of alternative fuels like bio ethanol, LNG and bio CNG. The Minister said ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the three most important pillars of society. (ANI)

