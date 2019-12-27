Gain a competitive edge with a tailored CA Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The field of chartered accountancy is rapidly evolving, in fact, with technological advancements proposing newer solutions to business problems, you as a self-employed professional, have to keep pace with the times to turn a profit.

This could mean adopting cloud or big-data-based software, venturing into emerging markets or offering added services such as financial modelling and investment banking.

Nevertheless, to gain the edge over your competitors, know that a healthy level of liquidity is a must. While your current revenue may not be sufficient to bankroll a range of changes, options such as the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants give you the financial muscle you require.

For a better understanding of how this tailored CA loan, offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, can help take your business to the next level, read on:

Carry out renovation and install the latest software with ample capital

Revamping your workspace is a must if your firm is to have the capacity to overtake competitors. This could mean renovating your office, overhauling old machines and most importantly, loading the latest CA software suites. While these rejigs can be heavy on the pocket, the Bajaj Finserv CA Loan suite offers high-value business loan financing, of up to Rs 37 lakh, on a collateral-free basis. This gives you the ability to transform your business model, simplify bookkeeping, auditing, payroll, and tax-filing processes, and adopt technologies, such as mobile-based accounting, that are more suited to the 21st-century work environment.

Step into new markets effectively by repaying over a flexible tenor

With competition being truly cut-throat, a factor that you have to consider is tapping into emerging markets. This could mean setting up a consultation arm to help India's MSME segment with GST compliance or extending financial modelling services for those seeking solutions in the domains of research, analysis, optimisation, and projections. If all of this seems like a large investment to manage in one go, remember that with a CA Business Loan, you can venture into a new market and then split the cost of doing so over a tenor of up to 72 months.

Opt for the Flexi Loan facility to ensure steady cash flow

Even though your business plans may have clearly defined goals and objectives, you know that teething troubles are part and parcel of growth and that this should not affect your working capital. This is because you don't want your current business to falter even while you make growth moves. So, to obtain financial flexibility, you can sign up for a Flexi Loan. With this feature you can withdraw multiple times from your sanction, in parts, whenever you need finance, paying interest only on what you use. You can then pre-pay the loan when you have surplus funds at hand, at no extra cost whatsoever.

Get professional hands-on board swiftly courtesy of expedited approval

Financing must be speedy if it is to be effective. For instance, with a swift disbursal, you have the potential to hire additional workforce during tax-filing season, or to navigate the GST-regime's changes, should you need to, expeditiously. To obtain financing from Bajaj Finserv speedily, all you need to do is apply online and submit basic documents such as KYC papers, a CoP certificate, property proofs, and financial statements.

In fact, you can check your pre-approved CA loan offer to gain instant approval for a range of CA loans and disbursal is offered in 24 hours, with or without the pre-approved offer. Simply share a few basic details to get started and take your firm to the next level without any delay!

