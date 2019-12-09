Gamified Learning for tribal, public and private school students and scholarships of upto Rs 50 crore via STEPapp created by 400 IITians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/PR Newswire): Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of 'Apna Kal Khud Banao' to students as India's first-of-its-kind gamified learning Ed-Tech app, STEPapp was unveiled by Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with an aim to revolutionize K-12 education in the country.

STEPapp's vision is to provide universal access to quality education to every child in the country via technology. This app is the first step in their mission to create a bank of meritorious children for the country, removing the barriers of social, economic, gender, region, and learning inequity.

The app works on the most basic smartphone with minimal data requirements. The pricing is such that it is accessible to most people in India.

"STEPapp redefines Ed-Tech in India by giving children universal access and a level playing field by leveraging gamified learning, story-telling, scholarships and benefits for all stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and education policymakers, said Praveen Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

"Accessible to every child in the country, anytime and anywhere, STEPapp inspires students, engages parents and empowers educators, to ensure that students achieve their full potential. Our Student Talent Enhancement Program (S.T.E.P.) will help create a bank of meritorious children, who will be the assets and future of our country," he continued.

"STEPapp has four Aces - it is accessible, affordable, adaptive and attractive for those who want to build their own future. STEPapp's board syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of school boards such as ICSE and CBSE. Students can get conceptual clarity in a fun way and their speed and accuracy are gauged. Parents and teachers get detailed reports of the student's progress, strengths and weaknesses via SMS and email on a real time basis. STEPapp will make every child reach their fullest potential and convert them into a national asset who contributes to a better country and planet," he added.

"The future of our country lies in the education of our children. Praveen Tyagi's STEPapp has made learning interesting and rewarding for students. Teaching children through games is an innovative step. My best wishes are with Tyagi's team comprising 400 IITians, who have helped create an innovation like STEPapp," said Amitabh Bachchan.

STEPapp will launch many other apps in the future to gamify education and introduce newer ways to learn. STEPapp comes from the IITian's PACE family, a group that has 20 years of experience in creating success stories for kids, some of whom are now change-makers at leading companies across the world.

It is this experience that makes STEPapp confident about the learning methodology it is introducing to revolutionize the K-12 education in India.

STEPapp starts with building math and science proficiency via two programs - STEP Scholar and STEP Learn.

STEP Learn is the learning program for grades five to 11 mapped to complete math and science syllabus of CBSE and ICSE. It breaks down tough concepts into easy to understand capsules and then tests the children on their learning - in a gamified format.

Students cannot move on to the next learning capsule until they answer all questions correctly. Hence it ensures that the kids have conceptual clarity before they move on.

STEP Scholar is the scholarship program that gives an opportunity of a lifetime for students to build their own future with scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore from a total pool of Rs 50 crore.

As an introductory offer, the first one lakh students of each grade will receive STEP Learn (worth Rs 5,000) gratis for their current grade.

In addition to the big scholarships, students can also win next grade's STEP Learn free basis for their performance.

Mentorship and guidance for the winners through 400 plus IITians and Doctors will be continuous. Once STEPapp identifies merit, they will handhold these kids to success.

Registrations for the STEP Scholar program have already begun. Students from fifth to 11th standards are eligible to register in this program.

STEPapp has several prominent strategic alliance partners such as YES Bank as a banking partner, PACE as knowledge partner, PayTM and iCollege as strategic alliance partners.

STEPapp is energised by 400 plus IITians and Doctors from PACE IIT & Medical Entrance Coaching.

STEPapp was unveiled by Praveen Tyagi in the presence of distinguished academicians and corporate honchos Manisha Verma (IAS, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra), Sainath Durge (BMC Education Committee Member, MCGM), Brian D. Seymour (Principal, G D Somani School, Cuffe Parade), Jyoti Gupta (Principal and Head K12 - DPS), Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi (Chief Executive, Polycab India), Ashish Katta (MD, iCollege Group), Vineet Rai (iCollege Group), Sanjeev Tyagi (IPS Officer, SSP Bijnor), Vijay Raaz (actor), Sandeep Singhal (B.Tech IIT Roorkee), Chief Business Officer of EduisFun Technologies, Corporate icon Deepak Parekh (Chairman, HDFC Group) and advertising icon Piyush Pandey (Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group) shared their views on video.

"India has tremendous growth and one of the pre-requisites to achieve this kind of growth is education. We have to make education acceptable and enjoyable for students by transforming teaching. The entire education system has to change towards storytelling and gamified learning," said Deepak Parekh.

"One more interesting way is to induce competitiveness in the game form where students compete with each other to solve the puzzle in quick time and then the winners get prizes or recognition. I wish Eduisfun and Praveen Tyagi best of luck in their endeavour," he added.

"Along with Amitabh Bachchan, I am privileged and honoured to be part of the fantastic journey of a lifetime that Praveen Tyagi has embarked upon with STEPapp. I grew up in a middle class household with nine siblings but our father gave us three things - education, exposure, and opportunity," said Piyush Pandey.

"India has a fantastic tradition of good teachers but we are unfortunate that these teachers are not sufficient to cater to the large number of students. In many parts of India, bright students have to make a hard choice between the pen and the Parivar (family). STEPapp's Student Talent Enhancement Program is a fantastic way of gamified education - inexpensive, friendly and futuristic," he added.

STEPapp has been successfully implemented in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools run by The Tribal Development Department under the Maharashtra Government. All Andheri Municipal Corporation Schools will run the STEPapp after running a trial with the students.

