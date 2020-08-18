Gaming on MX Player emerges as a runaway hit for the leading entertainment platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 18 (ANI): Democratizing entertainment with offerings ranging from video streaming, original web series, live TV, audio streaming, and gaming - MX Player has stayed true to its vision of providing Indian audiences with "Everytainment".

With the huge proliferation of smartphones and cheap data, gaming has evolved far beyond consoles and personal computers. Mobile platforms have become the most significant segment of the gaming industry.

Having launched its gaming feature in February this year, games on MX Player has grown exponentially, going from nine hyper-casual games to over 60 games, that is now available across its Android and iOS apps.

MX's approach, like it had been across all its products, has been to create a platform for partnering with gaming giants Nazara, Gamezop, Gamespix, and Google games Snacks amongst others.

Its inventory ranges across categories from popular Indian board games to strategy, quiz, racing, arcade, sports, action, and more to cater to the diverse gaming interest of the users.

MX has also built various product layers on top to make the gaming experience and ecosystem more robust and alluring. The gaming platform now also has virtual currencies, PvPbattles, tournaments and leaderboards, real-cash prizes, and social features to provide an immersive gaming experience.

The online gaming market has greatly benefitted from a nationwide lockdown. Reports from BARC India & Nielsen suggest that in 2020, the time spent on online gaming has grown by 44 per cent in mid-May from around 11 per cent in mid- March.

Over the past few months, MX Player has seen a big jump in consumption on its gaming platform, has grown to 25 million monthly active gaming users and is seeing engagement north of 70 minutes/user per day.

Given consistently low mobile internet costs and its existing depth of penetration, the platform has successfully welcomed India's new digital audience to the app ecosystem and sees over 50 per cent traction coming in from Tier II markets and beyond.

"The past few months have seen supercharged growth for MX as a platform, across video, games and music. The COVID pandemic has seen Digital first, at home businesses move to the mainstream of life in India," commented Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player.

"MX Player hosts a slew of hyper-casual mobile-only games that cater to both regular and new gamers. To give a consistent flavour of freshness to our users, we have been adding four-five new games every week since May. As a result, the time spent per user is skyrocketing and is up 180 per cent over the four-month pandemic period. We have curated and built these games with an India first mindset featuring popular household games like - Ludo, Cricket, and Carrom. With our pervasive presence across demographics, we intend on making gaming experience democratic, and act as a one-stop solution to all entertainment needs of Indians," noted Vivek Jain, COO, MX Player.

