Avinash Kumar, Promoter R9 TV
Avinash Kumar, Promoter R9 TV

Gamut of political leaders attended 'Rising New India: 2019 Conclave' by R9 TV

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:45 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): R9 TV, an emerging Hindi News Channel, hosted a mega conclave the "Rising New India: 2019 - raassttrdhrm srvprthm" in the capital today, marking the official launch of the channel.
R9 TV is India's emerging Hindi news channel, led by the best intellectual minds of India to capture the Hindi heartland of the country. In line with its mission to become the voice of the nation, the channel has started a unique initiative, organised to steer conversations around the blueprint of inclusive development to share the vision of New India.
The mega event witnessed who's who from the world of politics, business, and education and had compelling discussions around the challenges and solutions to reinforce India's leadership as leading democracy significantly contributing to the growth of the global economy.
The conclave witnessed the sharpest regional and national minds coming together and speaking on India's journey to become the second-largest democracy transforming the way of living and setting a benchmark for developing economies.
Prominent speakers at the event included Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Member of Lok Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Member of Lok Sabha, Satpal Maharaj, Member of Parliament Uttarakhand, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Politician, Tariq Anwar, Former Member of Parliament and other leaders.
The conclave kick-started with a keynote delivered by Sunil Tripathy, Director of R9 TV highlighting the importance of media as the fourth pillar in bringing a change in the society. The event was further followed by the launch of the channel's logo and promo. The conclave also felicitated the Indian Martyrs' families and emphasized their significant contribution to the making of our historic democracy.
"India has emerged as one of the leading economies backed by a diverse population. The time for the country is ripe and the focus needs to be shifted to transforming its image into a new economy. Being the fourth estate, we would like to act as a catalyst in recreating the newer picture of the country", said Sunil Tripathy, Director of R9 TV.
"Our deep understanding for global and local news, followed by the customisation in the Hindi language, will further corroborate our efforts in making it a stronger and liberal democracy. I am positive that our contribution to the society will be historical and we will be marked as revolutionary change-makers, redefining the way news is consumed in India", he added.
The conclave further had various themes and conversations based on the emergence of India as a new economy by leading dignitaries at the event.
"Indian media has played a significant role in shaping our economy by bringing out the facts and delivering real news to develop our democracy. I would like to congratulate R9 TV for initiating their transformational journey as a true medium of real journalist", said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.
"I am honoured to be present at a platform to validate the efforts made in reinforcing India's leadership in the years to come", he added.
R9 TV has experienced journalists, dynamic presenters, researchers, producers and analysts with national and regional exposure. At present, we cater to the audiences in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and plan to expand the reach in Hindi-speaking population in other states with a presence on cable, DTH and all other digital platforms.
In line with its mission to act in the public interest, the channel serves all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain.
Breaking the monotony of traditional news and plagiarised stories, the channel wants to be unique, by means of its pragmatic, neutral, independent and unbiased news coverage and presentation. With a larger footprint and wider network reaching beyond the key metros, the channel aims to be the agent of change and build a new India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:55 IST

Sugar, Alcohol and Tourism created 80 million jobs in 2018-...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pahle India Foundation (PIF) - an FCRA certified, not-for-profit policy think-tank - in its latest report titled 'An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism' has pointed out that these three indus

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:52 IST

FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Gionee India expands its G Buddy Portfolio with Smart 'Life' Watch

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gionee India with a clear commitment and its continued promise to offer best in class wearable mobility lifestyle options, today announced the launch of the Smart 'Life' watch on Flipkart.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Secure your Child's Future with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a parent, securing your child's future is paramount, and you can do this in various ways.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:47 IST

Vedanta formally launches Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) at 59th...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vedanta Aluminium, the largest primary aluminium producer of India, announced the formal launch of its newest product line, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for the Indian automotive industry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:02 IST

AlphaCorp announces great deals on festive season

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festivals are marked as an auspicious occasion to buy most prosperous and important possession of once life and thus, real estate sales increase during festive time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:02 IST

Hypr Games forays into Frictionless Instant Games

New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hypr Games, a top-notch quality gaming studio that produces and publishes highly-addictive casual and instant games recently launched two new Facebook Instant Games titles - Sea Battle and Word Challenge.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:38 IST

Fourth meeting of 15th Finance Commission's advisory council held

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The fourth meeting of 15th Finance Commission's advisory council on Friday discussed possible macro assumptions for the commission's award period relating to real growth and inflation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:19 IST

Ethiopian Airlines to connect Bengaluru from Oct 27

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday it will launch four passenger flights a week to Bengaluru from October 27, making it the third Indian destination to have direct services from the capital city of Addis Ababa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:13 IST

Sensex surges by 281 points, oil and metals among prominent gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices surged in the last hour of Friday's trading session after drifting in a range-bound manner for most of the day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:21 IST

Reliance Capital gets overwhelming response to third OFS of RNAM shares

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital said on Friday it has got an overwhelming response from investors for the third offer for sale (OFS) announced earlier this week to sell its 6.31 per cent shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM).

Read More
iocl