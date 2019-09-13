Gamut of political leaders attended 'Rising New India: 2019 Conclave' by R9 TV

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): R9 TV, an emerging Hindi News Channel, hosted a mega conclave the "Rising New India: 2019 - raassttrdhrm srvprthm" in the capital today, marking the official launch of the channel.

R9 TV is India's emerging Hindi news channel, led by the best intellectual minds of India to capture the Hindi heartland of the country. In line with its mission to become the voice of the nation, the channel has started a unique initiative, organised to steer conversations around the blueprint of inclusive development to share the vision of New India.

The mega event witnessed who's who from the world of politics, business, and education and had compelling discussions around the challenges and solutions to reinforce India's leadership as leading democracy significantly contributing to the growth of the global economy.

The conclave witnessed the sharpest regional and national minds coming together and speaking on India's journey to become the second-largest democracy transforming the way of living and setting a benchmark for developing economies.

Prominent speakers at the event included Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Member of Lok Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Member of Lok Sabha, Satpal Maharaj, Member of Parliament Uttarakhand, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Politician, Tariq Anwar, Former Member of Parliament and other leaders.

The conclave kick-started with a keynote delivered by Sunil Tripathy, Director of R9 TV highlighting the importance of media as the fourth pillar in bringing a change in the society. The event was further followed by the launch of the channel's logo and promo. The conclave also felicitated the Indian Martyrs' families and emphasized their significant contribution to the making of our historic democracy.

"India has emerged as one of the leading economies backed by a diverse population. The time for the country is ripe and the focus needs to be shifted to transforming its image into a new economy. Being the fourth estate, we would like to act as a catalyst in recreating the newer picture of the country", said Sunil Tripathy, Director of R9 TV.

"Our deep understanding for global and local news, followed by the customisation in the Hindi language, will further corroborate our efforts in making it a stronger and liberal democracy. I am positive that our contribution to the society will be historical and we will be marked as revolutionary change-makers, redefining the way news is consumed in India", he added.

The conclave further had various themes and conversations based on the emergence of India as a new economy by leading dignitaries at the event.

"Indian media has played a significant role in shaping our economy by bringing out the facts and delivering real news to develop our democracy. I would like to congratulate R9 TV for initiating their transformational journey as a true medium of real journalist", said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

"I am honoured to be present at a platform to validate the efforts made in reinforcing India's leadership in the years to come", he added.

R9 TV has experienced journalists, dynamic presenters, researchers, producers and analysts with national and regional exposure. At present, we cater to the audiences in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and plan to expand the reach in Hindi-speaking population in other states with a presence on cable, DTH and all other digital platforms.

In line with its mission to act in the public interest, the channel serves all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain.

Breaking the monotony of traditional news and plagiarised stories, the channel wants to be unique, by means of its pragmatic, neutral, independent and unbiased news coverage and presentation. With a larger footprint and wider network reaching beyond the key metros, the channel aims to be the agent of change and build a new India.

