Ganga Aarti to commence at Banganga in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/Digpu): The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years.

The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. DSF's activates are focused on three prominent causes -Spirituality, Sustainability & Education.

DSF in collaboration with Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh will initiate the famed Ganga Aarti at Mumbai's Banganga Kund.

The activity is intended to create awareness about the historic and spiritual significance of Banganga. It will play a role in the development of tourism in the region that in turn will create employment opportunities.

DSF also plans to promote 'Swachh Bharat' initiative in the area to ensure its sustainable development.

"The Dinesh Shahra Foundation has been instrumental in promoting causes that strengthen the spiritual core of our society. Banganga is a part of Mumbai's spiritual heritage. The planned 'Ganga-Sagar' Aarti will help promote 'Sanatan Culture' which is in line with our mission to create a value-based social structure," said Dinesh Shahra, Trustee, DSF.

"Muniji Chidanand Saraswati Ji's 'Ganga Aarti' has played a pivoting role in raising awareness about various social causes. Bringing the charm of Ganga Aarti to the shores of Mumbai will help decimate Sanatan values," he added.

A sacred water tank, Banganga is one of the prominent tourist attractions in Mumbai. This ancient tank, whose origin dates back to the 12th century, forms a part of the Walkeshwar Temple Complex in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

This content is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

