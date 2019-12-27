Garment Technology Expo kicks up from 10 Jan in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The garment industry of India is rupees one trillion industry. Approximately 33 per cent of its knitwear production and about 20 per cent of its woven-garment production, both by volume, enters the export markets.

Fibre-wise, 80 per cent of the production is of cotton garments, 15 per cent of synthetic/mixed garments and the rest of silk and wool garments.

The industry comprises of over one lakh units and employs about 6 million workers, both directly and indirectly in almost equal proportion. The indirect portion helps to sustain the direct production sector in the shape of items associated with the garment industry production including sewing/embroidery thread, buttons, buckles, zippers, metal plates, cardboard sheets, plastic butterflies and packaging material.

As a labour-oriented industry, the activity in production and marketing has now shifted to Asia with India and China being leading suppliers as well as markets for garments.

GTE (Garment Technology Expo) is India's largest and most comprehensive international exhibition on apparel and knitting technology. It is one of the most trusted brands as far as exhibitions related to garment technology are concerned.

The biggest industry show in South Asia, it aims to offer a complete sourcing platform to apparel manufacturers. The exhibition will focus on a wide range of garment machinery, accessories and support services from India and different parts of the world. GTE provides a unique world-class B2B platform to its participants.

This edition, GTE - Garment Technology Expo 2020, stands at the threshold of its 30th edition. Initiated in 2001, this strategically structured industry platform has seen a journey of progressive growth and patronage.

Keeping the automation and Made in India into its main focus, the show will be having latest technology, live demonstrations, and new product launches as an integral part of the show. Being aware of our responsibility towards environment, GTE has decided to go green and is ensuring that no harm is done to mother earth. So, the show is going to be environment-friendly with less use of plastic material and wastage.

GTE 2020 will be held in NSIC Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi from January 10 - January 13, 2020.

