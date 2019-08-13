Gaurs Group - Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign
Gaurs Group initiates plantation drive along with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.
The group has been educating over 280 girl child from underprivileged families at their school at Greater Noida West. Under the plantation drive, hundreds of plants would be planted in and around Noida and Greater Noida.
The plantation drive was followed by the cultural events by the girls of Gaurs International School, Greater Noida (West). The girls of the school presented skits giving the message to save the environment.
There were dance and singing performances by the kids that added on to the fervour of 50th birthday celebration of Manoj Gaur. The group has always been in news for its massive CSR drives including the wastage treatment plants at their Greater Noida West township project, Gaur City, which transforms tonnes of garbage every day.
Known for her philanthropic causes, Manju Gaur along with Manoj Gaur presented gifts to the underprivileged girls of the Gaurs International School. Residents from Gaur City and its staff members along with RWA members gathered to extend their birthday wishes and blessings to Manoj Gaur.
"We feel obliged and equally honoured to provide a helping hand by providing free education to the underprivileged girls at Gaurs International School. Gaurs Group has always been up for social causes. Along with working towards the betterment of the society, we also focus on maintaining sustainability in the environment", said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

