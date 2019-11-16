Gaurs Group sells 1200 unit worth 500 crores during festive season

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country reported astonishing sales number during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light.

The Company during this period booked around 1200 units worth Rs 500 crore. This is a sharp jump of about 19 per cent and 22 per cent in terms of the number of units and sales value respectively as compared to last festive season wherein the company had reported bookings of 1,012 units worth Rs 411 crore.

A substantial chunk of the new bookings for the realty major have been in the commercial segment with Gaur City Mall and Gaur City Centre accounting for a majority of it.

Both these malls are located in Greater Noida West. Among the residential segment, it is Gaur City at Greater Noida West and Gaurs Siddhartham at Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad), which accounted for the largest share of new bookings.

Special festive offers, lower interest rates and competitive prices along with tremendous goodwill among the people are some of the prime reasons behind the stupendous performance of the Group.

"With our tremendous track record of delivery and utmost credibility, we were expecting a good set of numbers, but actual bookings have even surpassed our expectations. A lot of factors like lower interest rate and the lucrative festive offers that we announced have certainly helped our cause and we hope to continue the good show even in the future," said Sarthak Gaur, Head - Business Development of Gaurs Group, commenting on the robust numbers.

"Our record of timely delivery has also kept us in good stead all these years. Going forward, we are going to be bullish on mega commercial real estate with focus on office spaces, hotels and service apartments apart from affordable housing which has been our mainstay all these years," he added.

The tremendous performance by the Group is just a continuation of its performance in the last few years. In FY19, Gaurs Group has reported booking of over 1200 units of both residential and commercial put together.

At the same time, the group has delivered over 25,000 units in the last five years, which has resulted in garnering immense trust and confidence of home buyers and people at large.

The group is also developing uber-luxurious projects like Gaur Mulberry Mansions in Greater Noida West. It has several other projects in its kitty being developed across Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway.

The Group is also developing integrated townships - Gaur Yamuna City on Yamuna Expressway, which is spread across 250 acres and Gaur City in Greater Noida West that is spread in about 237 acres.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir).

