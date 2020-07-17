Gautam Gambhir backed FYI Health unveils all-in-one solution to help workplaces unlock

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Backed by former cricketer and current member of the Lok Sabha, Gautam Gambhir, FYI Health, a community health technologies venture, today announced the launch of its 'Made in India' FYI Health Post.

Earlier, the company had announced the launch of its FYI Health App that allows enterprises of all sizes to create a safe environment for their workforce by enabling a daily health check-in for employees and guests visiting the corporate eco-system with secure contact tracing.

FYI Health Post is a pioneering effort by FYI Health and a first of its kind 'Made in India' product. As the name suggests, it is designed as a six feet sleek Post (tower) to offer enterprises, hotels, factories, banks, and hospitals, an all in one solution for authentication and identification of each person entering the premises, mask detection, temperature scanning and contactless sanitization. Integrating all information flow through a centralised web dashboard, FYI Health Post offers locations a powerful solution to take preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

FYI Health Post helps workplaces comply with the National Directives for COVID-19 management and will enable them to open for business with confidence. The directive states that all workplaces must make adequate arrangements for temperature screening, sanitisation at entry and exit points as well as make the wearing of masks compulsory.

FYI Health Post offers automatic mask detection with a 7-inch LCD display, touchless temperature scanning, and contactless sanitization with an auto-refill mechanism. It dispenses up to 800 sprays that are motion enabled and a single button operated autofill with auto cut mechanism for efficient usage.

Location administrators can choose to identify all persons entering the location through face detection, RFID or QR scanning and this information is made available through a secure health dashboard for swift action in the case of a vulnerable profile.

"The FYI team has been working around the clock for several weeks to build, test and mobilize the FYI Health Post. Businesses need to resume and the need of the hour is solutions that can help them do so by complying with regulations and ensuring that the health of their employees is not compromised," said Gautam Gambhir. "We are in the thick of this fight against COVID-19 and all indicators point to this being long drawn. My personal backing and support to FYI Health comes from my own desire to contribute towards helping fight this crisis in whatever way I can. Testing and tracing, along with precautions such as wearing masks and sanitizing hands are vital in helping contain this pandemic," he added.

"As India starts to re-open, cutting-edge health-tech products and solutions that help contain the spread of the pandemic will play an important role in the recovery of our economy by allowing businesses to open and at the same time help meet the expectations of employees for safety and health standards. With the launch of our FYI Health App earlier and now the Post, we plan to carry that same momentum forward with new health tech products that will help our customers manoeuvre a new normal with the resources they need," said Yash Raj Gupta, Founder & CEO, FYI Health.

FYI Health Post can be ordered online on the company website www.fyihealth.in and is currently retailing at an introductory price of Rs 74,900 plus taxes.

A recent survey by FYI with employees of India Inc. confirms that the pandemic has raised the expectation that employees have of their employer towards their health. An overwhelming 99% employees said that they would like to see a system of Corporate Health Responsibility (CHR) made mandatory for employers, just like there is in force a system of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Currently with the launch of this solution and in the long term, FYI Health is focused on offering innovative solutions that allows companies to enable Corporate Health Responsibility (CHR) actions.

