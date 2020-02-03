GCPL and HICA join hands for an initiative to promote plastic waste disposal of household insecticide products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): With plastic waste regarded as the severest environmental concern, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leader in the household insecticide (HI) category in India, has joined hands with Home Insect Control Association (HICA), an industry body to give impetus to the country's home insecticides sector, for an initiative that promotes safe disposal of plastic derived from HI products like liquid vapourisers, aerosols, among others.

The initiative was inaugurated by Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Jayant Deshpande, Secretary and Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA), by unveiling a Goodknight branded drop-box at Godrej One campus in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates, there are 26,000 tonnes of plastic generated every day in India of which 40 per cent remains uncollected.

Keeping in mind the threat posed by plastic waste from HI products like liquid vapourisers, aerosols, among others, the Ministry of Agriculture and Central Insecticide Board has been promoting safe disposal of such products and their packaging.

In line with this focus, HICA is partnering with corporates who are members of the association to strategically implement ways of collecting used liquid vapouriser containers or aerosol bottles for safe disposal.

A prominent member of HICA, team GCPL will deploy plastic waste collection boxes across its other units, offices and factories to make it a movement.

"At GCPL, it is our constant endeavour to minimise the environmental impact and ensure all our products are safe. As market leaders in the household insecticide category, we want to facilitate consumer awareness regarding proper disposal of plastic waste arising from HI products, " said Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, commenting on the initiative.

"Through our partnership with HICA for this initiative, GCPL's aim is to inspire a movement amongst our employees, associated parties and consumers to bring about a behavioural change towards safe disposal of aerosols and liquid vapourisers," he added.

"Through this initiative undertaken by HICA and its members, the objective is to shape the right behaviour and encourage the citizens to bring and deposit the empty PET containers, aerosol or even plastic containers into collection box for proper disposal," said Jayant Deshpande, Secretary and Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA).

"HICA believes our partnership with GCPL for this initiative will encourage other HICA member to take next step. We are also evaluating approaching select malls in important urban centres for continuing such plastic/container collection activity so as to fight for effective management of plastic waste," said Deshpande.

The collection boxes branded under 'Goodknight' will encourage GCPL employees, visitors, and the general public to safely dispose used liquid vapourisers and aerosols.

The collected plastic containers and other home insecticide packaging will be collected by HICA for safe disposal with the help of third-party experts.

HICA's initiative has been supported by GCPL in the right earnest as it undertakes to spread awareness on managing plastic waste better and care for the environment.

